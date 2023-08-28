Author Frank Saponaro’s New Book, "Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun," is the Fascinating Continuation of Kenny’s Captivating and Ever-Evolving Story
Recent release “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun,” from Page Publishing author Frank Saponaro, tells this next portion of Kenny’s story in two separate parts, as it becomes time for Mr. Sap to let him go.
Thorton, CO, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank Saponaro has completed his new book, “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun”: an engaging novel that follows the continuing story of a young man named Kenny.
Even tethered to his high-performance fire-engine red Jeep Cherokee wheelchair, Kenny was a force of nature. His spirit and zest for life made his shenanigans and antics even more laughable. There was nothing that he couldn’t do, and he did everything with style and panache. His teacher, Mr. Sap, was Kenny’s biggest fan and advocate. When Kenny was growing up and becoming his own person, Mr. Sap realized it was time to let him go.
The forest and grasslands in the western part of the United States were ablaze. Sap and the Ground Pounders of the Southern Colorado Wildland Firefighting Crew were called to action at the Beaver Mountain ski resort in Logan, Utah. Together with the combined efforts of the Lone Peak Hotshot Prisoner Crew from the Department of Corrections and the Rosebuds Native American crews, the mischief of the fire was managed. Soon the healing of the land would begin, and Sap knew that it was time for him to let it go.
Author Frank Saponaro is a retired elementary school principal and classroom teacher, wildland firefighter, forest ranger, naturalist, and accomplished author of two books. These diverse careers and life experiences converge and are masterfully blended into a symphony of adventures that come to life in his writings “Living Between the Lines” and “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun.” He lives in colorful Colorado and is a proud dad of twin boys.
Saponaro writes, “Shakira high stepped it as she strutted with self-confidence through the unique aquatic flora and fauna of her Pleistocene Era environment. She was delighted to be serenaded by the abundant small-bodied tetrapods, the Anurans, also known as ‘those without tails.’ These frog-like creatures broadcast a bass-like bellow that resonated in her disproportionally dainty mammoth ears, prompting her to eat to the beat.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frank Saponaro’s compelling tale invites readers to discover how this potent story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Living Between the Lines: Seasons in the Sun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
