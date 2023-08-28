Author LH Miller’s New Book “My Little Red Wagon of Children's Stories; Lula's Story Time Collections” Full of Exciting Stories Designed to Help Readers Learn About Life
Recent release “My Little Red Wagon of Children's Stories; Lula's Story Time Collections,” from Covenant Books author LH Miller, is an assortment of short stories teaming with interesting characters, exciting scenarios, and valuable life lessons presented in a fun and imaginative format for readers of all ages.
New York, NY, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LH Miller, who was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and has raised three children, has completed her new book, “My Little Red Wagon of Children's Stories; Lula's Story Time Collections”: a compilation of short stories designed to help teach young readers about life and valuable lessons through the format of entertaining tales that will capture their imaginations.
Miller writes, “These are stories like ‘I Saw You Today,’ where there was a young girl who had a conversation with God about the way she saw His work that day. There is ‘Cameron Finds a New Friend,’ about a city boy who moves to the country and finds a friend, a frog he names ‘Bumpy.’ ‘The Circus Comes to Town’ is about a child who goes to the circus with her family for the first time and the excitement they experienced. ‘Exploring Crooks Island’ tells of a family vacationing, boarding a pirate’s ship, and waking up the next morning on Crooks Island—a pirate’s island—where the excitement began. They called it the best vacation ever, with great fun at every turn.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LH Miller’s new book is inspired by the author’s own children, whom she used to write stories for in order to help them learn about the world. Inventive and compelling, “My Little Red Wagon of Children’s Stories; Lula’s Story Time Collections” will help keep readers of all ages engaged and their imaginations wandering, wanting more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “My Little Red Wagon of Children's Stories; Lula's Story Time Collections” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
