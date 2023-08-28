Author LH Miller’s New Book “My Little Red Wagon of Children's Stories; Lula's Story Time Collections” Full of Exciting Stories Designed to Help Readers Learn About Life

Recent release “My Little Red Wagon of Children's Stories; Lula's Story Time Collections,” from Covenant Books author LH Miller, is an assortment of short stories teaming with interesting characters, exciting scenarios, and valuable life lessons presented in a fun and imaginative format for readers of all ages.