Author Diane Ellis’s New Book, "The Harrington Family: Love Always Win," Follows George and Janice Harrington and Their Three Children—Kim, Kevin, and Ashley
Recent release “The Harrington Family: Love Always Win,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Diane Ellis, how one family loves one another and takes the time to do things together as a family. It also talks about how they help other people whom they see need help.
Covington, GA, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane Ellis has completed her new book, “The Harrington Family: Love Always Win”: a compelling novel that follows the Harringtons as they try to help people who are down and out and try to make it back up to where they were before.
Even though the family has their ups and downs, they always try to help each other in bad times. Kevin sees a man sleeping on a bench, and as he looks at the man, he recognizes him as someone he once knew, and he approaches the man and asks him if he went to school with him. The man doesn’t want to say who he is, but Kevin invites the man to come home with him. When Janice sees that one of her students is having trouble in her class, she offers to spend some extra time with the student so he can catch up on his studies. When George sees that he can help a client of his who wanted a divorce because she has not seen her husband in two weeks, he went out of his way to help the woman find her husband.
Author Diane Ellis was inspired to write this book to show the love and happiness between the family members. Diane grew up in Washington, DC, and she now resides in Covington, Georgia.
Ellis writes, “As Kim gets off the airplane, she does not see her mother and father standing there, waiting for her. As she looks around the airport, she finally sees them standing there, waving and running toward her. She feels so happy to see them that she smiles and runs toward them. They run to each other, hugging and kissing each other—first her mother and then her father. They feel so happy to see her. They ask her, ‘Where are your bags?’ She tells them they are at the baggage claim area. They all start toward the baggage claim area. When they get there, they wait for her baggage to come, and then they leave the airport. They walk out of the airport talking and are happy to see one another. George Harrington directs Kim to his car, and he puts the bags in the trunk of the car and gets in and drives away. George drives home while telling Kim that her brother and sister are going to be so excited to see her. George and Janice Harrington grew up in the Washington, DC, area, and they went to school together. Now they have a nice home in Silver Spring, Maryland. It is May of 1991, and they have been living here for ten years, and they like it here very much. They met while they were in college, and after going together for four years, they decided to get married. After fifteen years of a good marriage, they have three children: Kim, Kevin, and Ashley. Kim just graduated from Princeton University in New Jersey. She is so very happy to be home with her family after being away in school for four years.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane Ellis’s engrossing tale invites readers to discover how this family’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Harrington Family: Love Always Win” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Even though the family has their ups and downs, they always try to help each other in bad times. Kevin sees a man sleeping on a bench, and as he looks at the man, he recognizes him as someone he once knew, and he approaches the man and asks him if he went to school with him. The man doesn’t want to say who he is, but Kevin invites the man to come home with him. When Janice sees that one of her students is having trouble in her class, she offers to spend some extra time with the student so he can catch up on his studies. When George sees that he can help a client of his who wanted a divorce because she has not seen her husband in two weeks, he went out of his way to help the woman find her husband.
Author Diane Ellis was inspired to write this book to show the love and happiness between the family members. Diane grew up in Washington, DC, and she now resides in Covington, Georgia.
Ellis writes, “As Kim gets off the airplane, she does not see her mother and father standing there, waiting for her. As she looks around the airport, she finally sees them standing there, waving and running toward her. She feels so happy to see them that she smiles and runs toward them. They run to each other, hugging and kissing each other—first her mother and then her father. They feel so happy to see her. They ask her, ‘Where are your bags?’ She tells them they are at the baggage claim area. They all start toward the baggage claim area. When they get there, they wait for her baggage to come, and then they leave the airport. They walk out of the airport talking and are happy to see one another. George Harrington directs Kim to his car, and he puts the bags in the trunk of the car and gets in and drives away. George drives home while telling Kim that her brother and sister are going to be so excited to see her. George and Janice Harrington grew up in the Washington, DC, area, and they went to school together. Now they have a nice home in Silver Spring, Maryland. It is May of 1991, and they have been living here for ten years, and they like it here very much. They met while they were in college, and after going together for four years, they decided to get married. After fifteen years of a good marriage, they have three children: Kim, Kevin, and Ashley. Kim just graduated from Princeton University in New Jersey. She is so very happy to be home with her family after being away in school for four years.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Diane Ellis’s engrossing tale invites readers to discover how this family’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Harrington Family: Love Always Win” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories