Alice M. Leishman’s Newly Released "Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story" is an Important Message for Children

“Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice M. Leishman, took exactly 75 years in the making. Who had a camera, in an Italian ghetto, at that very moment, and shouted, “Stand Still?” Sandy did not question, he obeyed so did the child. When Sandy went missing, it a took police officer, who came to the rescue, and took the trouble to find Sandy’s true owner.