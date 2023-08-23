Alice M. Leishman’s Newly Released "Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story" is an Important Message for Children
“Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice M. Leishman, took exactly 75 years in the making. Who had a camera, in an Italian ghetto, at that very moment, and shouted, “Stand Still?” Sandy did not question, he obeyed so did the child. When Sandy went missing, it a took police officer, who came to the rescue, and took the trouble to find Sandy’s true owner.
New Haven, CT, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story”: a heartfelt celebration of a cherished family pet. “Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story” is the creation of published author Alice M. Leishman.
Leishman shares, “The story of Sandy took on new meaning, due to the author’s love and concern for children. Like Sandy, they easily can get lost and taken in by strangers. But Sandy sets the example for the children. He only heeds his master’s voice. Bravo, Sandy!
“The sheep are like Sandy. They are no different. They listen and follow the Shepherd, ‘because they know His voice. They will never on any account follow a stranger but will run away from him because they do not know the voice of strangers or recognize their call.’ John 10:4,5. (Amplified Version)
“The author’s only hope is that Sandy, The Beloved Irish Setter will be a token for every child’s formation and well-being.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice M. Leishman’s new book features engaging imagery crafted by Elena Gerard.
Leishman shares a touching story while imparting an important lesson for upcoming generations, to both children and adults alike.
Consumers can purchase “Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sandy, A Beloved Irish Setter: A True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
