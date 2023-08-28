Pastor Joshua A. Hales’ Newly Released “BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE ...just like me” is a Potent Collection of Personal Testimonies Meant to Inspire
“BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE ...just like me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Joshua A. Hales, is a touching selection of personal reflections and impactful sermons that draw from the resolute promise of God’s love.
Franklin, OH, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE ...just like me”: a warm-hearted message of encouragement for those who feel they are too far from God’s grace. “BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE ...just like me” is the creation of published author Pastor Joshua A. Hales, a leader in both the student and worship ministries at the church he is currently a member of near Dayton, Ohio. In addition to formal studies through Chicago’s Moody Bible Institute, Josh was licensed to preach in 2007 and ordained in the Gospel ministry in 2017. Josh has over twenty years of experience in student and camp ministries. Josh is passionate about the local church and impacting surrounding communities, doing whatever it takes to get as many as possible in front of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Erin, serve together and have four children.
Pastor Hales shares, “God loves you. He wants you. And He has a plan for your life. When you feel broken and unusable, there is no better place to be than in the presence of the Lord. When all you have left is to cry out to Him, do it. When there is nowhere else to turn except to the pages of Scripture, do that too. When you feel you can no longer stand, but nothing in you wants to fall to your knees, do it anyway. Nothing takes Him by surprise, and God is more than capable of providing rescue in your time of need. If He chooses not to, trust that He will use your circumstances to help someone else in their broken time.
“I don’t know what struggles you are going through right now. I don’t know if you are surrounded by the pressures of life closing in on you, feeling all hope is lost. What I do know is that we all have our own stories, complete with broken pieces the Lord would love to repurpose. There is nothing you can go through that God is unaware of. There is nothing outside of His control.
“BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE is a compilation of personal testimonies as well as messages preached over my tenure as a student pastor. This is my life, my heart written down. My hope for you as a reader is to be encouraged and to know you are not alone. I desire for you to connect with my God stories and to be reminded of crucial biblical principles as they pertain to just some of Scripture’s real-life accounts. At its core, this book is Gospel-driven, and I pray it points all who read it to Christ who is ‘the author and perfecter of our faith.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Joshua A. Hales’ new book will bring readers a touching and down to earth approach to deepening one’s connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE ...just like me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BROKEN BUT STILL USABLE ...just like me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
