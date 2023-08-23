Olympic Lodge by Ayres Sponsors Local Boating Program and High School Sailing Team
Port Angeles, WA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Olympic Lodge by Ayres, a rustic hotel nestled in the scenic Olympic Peninsula, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Community Boating Program, a non-profit organization that offers boating education and recreation for the residents of Port Angeles and surrounding areas.
The sponsorship will help the Community Boating Program achieve its mission of fostering boating safety and environmental stewardship through their various programs, including their Junior Sailing Program and High School Sailing Team that welcomes all students within Clallam County. The funds will cover the costs of travel, equipment, clothing, and boats. Olympic Lodge by Ayres also looks forward to hosting a fundraiser and silent auction on behalf of the High School Sailing Team, inviting the community, preferred accounts and local media.
Olympic Lodge by Ayres is part of the Ayres Hotel Collection, a family-owned and operated boutique hotel chain based in Southern California. The Ayres & D’Eliscu family, who operate the Ayres Hotels, have a deep passion for sailing and boating that spans five generations. The family’s love for the water started with Don Ayres Sr., who sailed in the early 1900’s and passed on his enthusiasm to his descendants. Many of the Ayres Hotels showcase the family’s boats and sailing achievements as part of their décor. Bruce Ayres, a fourth-generation family member, is an avid sailor who recently won first place at the Bayview One Design Regatta in June 2023. Campbell D’Eliscu, a fifth-generation family member and son of Allyson Ayres D’Eliscu and Bruce D’Eliscu, competed at the national level during his college years at Georgetown University. The Ayres & D’Eliscu Families personal connection to the sport made this an ideal partnership.
“Bruce D’Eliscu has been so wonderful to work with because he has such an in-depth of knowledge of the sailing world,” said Eric Lesch, the Community Boating Program’s Junior Sailing Director. “His experience with highly successful youth racing programs provides a perspective I did not initially expect to find in a sponsor. I believe it is this deep level of understanding that has led Bruce and Olympic Lodge by Ayres to support the crucial work we are doing with our other junior programs. With partners like this, we will be able to build the foundations of a robust program that the people of Port Angeles can take pride in.”
As part of the Ayres Hotel collection, Olympic Lodge by Ayres follows a culture of care that extends to their team members, guests and the community they are a part of. Supporting meaningful causes within the community that the Ayres and D’Eliscu family share a personal passion for is at the core of these beliefs.
“We are thrilled to support the Community Boating Program and their wonderful work,” said Bruce Ayres. “Sailing is a great way for young people to learn about nature and develop skills that will serve them well in life. We are excited to be part of this amazing community and look forward to creating more local partnerships.”
Olympic Lodge by Ayres offers 105 cozy guestrooms and suites, complimentary breakfast and shuttle service, meeting rooms and business facilities, a 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and stunning landscape grounds that reflect the natural beauty of Port Angeles. The hotel is conveniently located next to the Peninsula Golf Club and just minutes away from the Olympic National Park Visitors Center.
About Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Olympic Lodge by Ayres is located at 140 Del Guzzi Drive, Port Angeles, WA 98362. For more information or reservations, please visit olympiclodge.com or call (360) 452-2993.
About Ayres Hotels
Ayres Hotels is a family-owned and operated boutique hotel chain with 23 properties in the western U.S. The Ayres Group has a legacy of entrepreneurial visionaries and thought leaders in design, development, construction, and hospitality industries that spans five generations. The Ayres Group corporate office is located at 355 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA, 92626-7922. For more information about its hotels and resorts, please visit ayreshotels.com or call (714) 540-6060.
About Community Boating Program
The Community Boating Program is a 501C3 Non-Profit organization located in Port Angeles whose mission is to provide access to boating opportunities to youth and adults on the Olympic Peninsula.
For more information about the Community Boating Program including our High School Sailing, Junior Sailing, and Adult Boating lessons, please see our website at www.communityboatingprogram.org
The sponsorship will help the Community Boating Program achieve its mission of fostering boating safety and environmental stewardship through their various programs, including their Junior Sailing Program and High School Sailing Team that welcomes all students within Clallam County. The funds will cover the costs of travel, equipment, clothing, and boats. Olympic Lodge by Ayres also looks forward to hosting a fundraiser and silent auction on behalf of the High School Sailing Team, inviting the community, preferred accounts and local media.
Olympic Lodge by Ayres is part of the Ayres Hotel Collection, a family-owned and operated boutique hotel chain based in Southern California. The Ayres & D’Eliscu family, who operate the Ayres Hotels, have a deep passion for sailing and boating that spans five generations. The family’s love for the water started with Don Ayres Sr., who sailed in the early 1900’s and passed on his enthusiasm to his descendants. Many of the Ayres Hotels showcase the family’s boats and sailing achievements as part of their décor. Bruce Ayres, a fourth-generation family member, is an avid sailor who recently won first place at the Bayview One Design Regatta in June 2023. Campbell D’Eliscu, a fifth-generation family member and son of Allyson Ayres D’Eliscu and Bruce D’Eliscu, competed at the national level during his college years at Georgetown University. The Ayres & D’Eliscu Families personal connection to the sport made this an ideal partnership.
“Bruce D’Eliscu has been so wonderful to work with because he has such an in-depth of knowledge of the sailing world,” said Eric Lesch, the Community Boating Program’s Junior Sailing Director. “His experience with highly successful youth racing programs provides a perspective I did not initially expect to find in a sponsor. I believe it is this deep level of understanding that has led Bruce and Olympic Lodge by Ayres to support the crucial work we are doing with our other junior programs. With partners like this, we will be able to build the foundations of a robust program that the people of Port Angeles can take pride in.”
As part of the Ayres Hotel collection, Olympic Lodge by Ayres follows a culture of care that extends to their team members, guests and the community they are a part of. Supporting meaningful causes within the community that the Ayres and D’Eliscu family share a personal passion for is at the core of these beliefs.
“We are thrilled to support the Community Boating Program and their wonderful work,” said Bruce Ayres. “Sailing is a great way for young people to learn about nature and develop skills that will serve them well in life. We are excited to be part of this amazing community and look forward to creating more local partnerships.”
Olympic Lodge by Ayres offers 105 cozy guestrooms and suites, complimentary breakfast and shuttle service, meeting rooms and business facilities, a 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and stunning landscape grounds that reflect the natural beauty of Port Angeles. The hotel is conveniently located next to the Peninsula Golf Club and just minutes away from the Olympic National Park Visitors Center.
About Olympic Lodge by Ayres
Olympic Lodge by Ayres is located at 140 Del Guzzi Drive, Port Angeles, WA 98362. For more information or reservations, please visit olympiclodge.com or call (360) 452-2993.
About Ayres Hotels
Ayres Hotels is a family-owned and operated boutique hotel chain with 23 properties in the western U.S. The Ayres Group has a legacy of entrepreneurial visionaries and thought leaders in design, development, construction, and hospitality industries that spans five generations. The Ayres Group corporate office is located at 355 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA, 92626-7922. For more information about its hotels and resorts, please visit ayreshotels.com or call (714) 540-6060.
About Community Boating Program
The Community Boating Program is a 501C3 Non-Profit organization located in Port Angeles whose mission is to provide access to boating opportunities to youth and adults on the Olympic Peninsula.
For more information about the Community Boating Program including our High School Sailing, Junior Sailing, and Adult Boating lessons, please see our website at www.communityboatingprogram.org
Contact
Olympic Lodge by AyresContact
Kirsten Henderson
714-434-7802
www.olympiclodge.com/
Kirsten Henderson
714-434-7802
www.olympiclodge.com/
Categories