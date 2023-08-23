Cisdem Data Recovery 14.0.0: Support Disk Backup and iCloud Save
Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cisdem released its latest version 14.0.0 of Data Recovery, one of the top-ranked macOS programs to restore files on Mac. This version newly supports 2 useful features: disk backup & recovery and iCloud save, also optimizing the saving process after file recovery. After repetitive tests, it’s perfectly compatible with the latest macOS 14 Sonoma.
Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac is versatile enough to deal with those tricky data loss scenarios, like mistaken deletion, disk formatting, hidden partition, virus infection, macOS upgrade/downgrade, system crash and so on. It specializes in the restoration of 200+ different types of file (documents, photos, videos, audios, archives, emails, etc.) from all macOS supported storage media on a Mac.
“Cisdem Data Recovery 14.0.0 means a significant upgrade to our product. Its disk backup function allows people to protect their files more properly and rescue any lost data at anytime,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “iCloud users will get more support from this version because they can save the recovered files to iCloud directly now. Moreover, version 14.0.0 has improved its performance in file saving process and RAW files recovery.”
What’s New in Version 14.0.0?
Support saving to iCloud
The Recover to Cloud feature has added iCloud as another platform to be the target location of saving recoverable data. iCloud users are able to directly upload their lost files to online service, no need to save them locally. This is only applicable in data recovery from external disks.
Added disk backup and recovery
This new advanced feature helps users to create a drive backup image file and to load the image to recover files from it later. 4 points need to be explained about creating disk backup: a. safer data recovery strategy in special scenarios; b. data recovery solution for faulty disk; c. recovery your data without device; d. backup in advance to avoid data loss.
File saving process optimized
After selecting the wanted file and clicking on the Recover button, file saving is clearly divided to 2 directions: Local and Cloud. During this process, to avoid data overwritten, users are also recommended to save the file to a different location than the one where they lost it.
5 more RAW files recovery supported
More RAW file formats can be scanned and recovered in this version, including Mobi, Rvt, Xmind, Html, Mmap. This greatly increases the recovery success rate and broadens the recovery range.
Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac
Support any data loss situations, no tech required
Whether files are lost during deletion, format, macOS update, system crash, hardware failure, sudden power-off, virus attack, human error or other unforeseen circumstances, Cisdem Data Recovery offers professional solutions for any heavy-duty data retrieval, without the need of specialized knowledge on data recovery.
Recover 200+ file types on Mac
Cisdem Data Recovery recovers more than 200 types of file: document, photo, video, audio, archive, email, raw file and more, including DOC/DOCX, XLS/XLSX, PPT/PPTX, PDF, PAGES, NUMBERS, KEY, AVI, MOV, MP4, M4V, JPG/JPEG, TIFF/TIF, PNG, BMP, GIF, PSD, AIF/AIFF, M4A, MP3, WAV, WMA, ZIP, RAR, ISO.
All major storage devices and file systems supported
It can retrieve files from any Mac devices, internal/external hard drive, USB drive, digital camera, SD card, CF card, etc. It also supports file systems like APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS, etc.
Repair corrupted videos
Cisdem Mac Data Recovery offers an extensive video repair feature, which can fix corrupted, damaged, and broken videos in many formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, etc.
File filters for quick search
Quickly navigate to lost files by entering keyword, document type, file size, date created, or date modified.
Preview files before recovery
Preview all recoverable items just to select and recover what you really want.
Recover files to local drive or cloud
Recover selected files to Mac local drive or cloud platforms (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box).
Quick access to specific folder
Direct accesses to Trash, Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Photos folder are available.
M1, M2 and T2 Supported
Recover files from Apple Silicon M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra Macs and M2 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Pro. It can also recover data from T2-encrypted Mac effortlessly.
Availability and Price
Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 14.0.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Aug. 18, 2023. There are 3 licenses to be chosen by users: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac and Windows. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many people. Cisdem team will keeps working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.
