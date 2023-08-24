Celebrating 65 Years of Timeless Skating Memories: Sky-Vue Skateland Rocky Mount, NC

Save the date of September 17, 2023, to join many skaters from the Rocky Mount, NC area to participate in the 65th Anniversary of Sky-Vue Skateland. The iconic skating rink has been a staple of the community since 1958. Lace up your skates and celebrate the fun times still rolling at Sky-Vue Skateland.