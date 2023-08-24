Celebrating 65 Years of Timeless Skating Memories: Sky-Vue Skateland Rocky Mount, NC
Save the date of September 17, 2023, to join many skaters from the Rocky Mount, NC area to participate in the 65th Anniversary of Sky-Vue Skateland. The iconic skating rink has been a staple of the community since 1958. Lace up your skates and celebrate the fun times still rolling at Sky-Vue Skateland.
Rocky Mount, NC, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sky-Vue Skateland, the beloved roller skating rink in Rocky Mount, NC, is proud to announce its 65th Anniversary on September 17, 2023, from 2:00 until 5:00 PM.The cherished landmark has been an integral part of the community's history, providing countless memories and experiences for generations of families.
Owned and operated by the second generation of the Holder family, Denise Watkins and David Holder continue to be a icon of fun and connection for skaters of all ages.
Since its opening in 1958, Sky-Vue Skateland has stood the test of time, remaining continuously open and maintaining its position as a local favorite for skating enthusiasts. To honor this momentous occasion, a grand celebration has been planned to bring together past and present skaters, families, and the entire Rocky Mount community. This celebration is in honor of the many supporters who assisted us with our major floor repair in 2022.
The event will be a heartwarming tribute to the rich history and lasting impact of Sky-Vue Skateland on the lives of so many. Throughout the day, attendees will have the opportunity to reminisce about cherished memories created within the rink's vibrant walls. Among the highlights of the celebration:
Recognition of Generations of Families
Rink Sweethearts
Roll Call of Skaters Through the Decades
To mark this milestone event, commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase, allowing attendees to take home a tangible piece of history and cherished memories created at Sky-Vue Skateland.
Denise Watkins and David Holder invite everyone in the community, both past and present skaters, to join in the festivities and celebrate 65 years of roller skating bliss. The event promises to be a day of laughter, joy, and reminiscing, capturing the spirit of the cherished rink and the memories it has etched in the hearts of many.
For more information about the 65th-anniversary celebration of Sky-Vue Skateland, please visit https://skyvueskateland.com/anniversary-celebration/ or contact Denise Watkins at 252-442-7418 or email denise@skyvueskateland.com.
