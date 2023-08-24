HoduSoft Participating in the 11th CNC EXPO 2023: Showcasing Innovative Communication Solutions
Denver, CO, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a well-known provider of advanced communication software solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 11th CNC EXPO 2023, one of the premier events in the communication and networking industry. This fantastic event is scheduled to take place from 25 August to 27 August 23 at Hitex Hyderabad.
The CNC EXPO is best renowned for bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to exhibit recent updates and advancements in communication technologies and solutions. Committed to transforming communication experiences, HoduSoft is all set to showcase a variety of innovative products that cater to the varied needs of businesses and organizations all over the world.
The company's comprehensive portfolio of solutions includes:
HoduCC- Call/Contact Center Software
HoduPBX - IP PBX System
HoduBlast- Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to present our cutting-edge communication solutions at the 11th CNC EXPO 2023," said Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft). With this participation, we aim to build a strong brand presence, collaborate with participants to grow our network, gain more industry insights, and attract the maximum number of prospects to our business.”
He further added, "All our products are designed with the intent to equip businesses with the resources they need to enhance customer interaction, simplify workflows, and meet their communication objectives. During the event, visitors can expect to connect with HoduSoft's team of experts and discuss the company's inclusive portfolio of solutions, including HoduCC, HoduPBX, and HoduBlast.”
This year's CNC EXPO offers a unique opportunity to explore the future of intelligent technology and its impact on various industries. It will not only showcase cutting-edge products and solutions from various exhibitors but also help attendees discover new ways to engage their audience and enhance their viewing experience through interactive and immersive content. Overall, it's a great platform to connect with industry peers and stay up-to-date with the latest trends.
The details of the HoduSoft participating in the 11th CNC EXPO 2023 are as follows:
Event: 11th CNC EXPO 2023
Date: 25, 26 and 27, August
Place: Hitex, Hyderabad
Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
