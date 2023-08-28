Kayla Maximovich Ogg’s Newly Released "Expose the Darkness: Lost and Found" is a Thought-Provoking Memoir That Takes Readers on a Journey of Discovery
“Expose the Darkness: Lost and Found,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kayla Maximovich Ogg, is a compelling true story of the author’s experiences with the mysterious and how Christ saved her from practices of spiritual darkness.
Orrville, OH, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Expose the Darkness: Lost and Found”: a heartfelt testimony to the power of God. “Expose the Darkness: Lost and Found” is the creation of published author Kayla Maximovich Ogg, a dedicated wife and proud Christian who writes to expose the darkness and bring awareness to mental and spiritual health. Kayla graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling to become a licensed professional counselor.
Maximovich Ogg shares, “In a world where society promotes spiritual falsehood and the occult, it’s easy to take the wrong path in times of trouble. After years of suffering from sleep paralysis and demonic attacks, Kayla longs for an escape. As she fights for the ability to control her sleeping consciousness, Kayla stumbles upon a mysterious spiritual universe accessible through her dreams. This place is unlike anywhere on Earth, as the laws of physics do not apply. She journals in depth about the otherworldly dimensions she explores. But when her interest in the spirit realm becomes a fascination, Kayla dives headfirst into a dangerous downward spiral. Although raised a Christian, her obsession with 'spirit-seeking' slowly tugs her heart far from the truth. What happens when obsession takes over?
“Time is running out. On the brink of spiritual disaster, Kayla falls to her knees and cries out to God. But nothing could prepare her for what she would see when God turns on the lights. In this eye-opening memoir, join Kayla in an unimaginable journey as the light of Christ restores the truth and exposes the darkness!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kayla Maximovich Ogg’s new book will surprise, and challenge readers as deeply personal experiences are explored boldly and with honesty.
Consumers can purchase “Expose the Darkness: Lost and Found” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Expose the Darkness: Lost and Found”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
