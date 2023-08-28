Catherine Kirkbride Keenan’s New Book, "Clay: Homer and Shakespeare Start a Pottery," Follows Two Brothers Who Open Up One of the Biggest Potteries in the World
East Liverpool, OH, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Catherine Kirkbride Keenan, an elementary and middle school teacher for nearly four decades, has completed her most recent book, “Clay: Homer and Shakespeare Start a Pottery”: a delightful tale that explores how clay is turned into useful objects through a transformative process pioneered by two brothers.
“In this delightful, repetitive poem, the process of transforming clay into pottery is told,” writes Keenan. “Early East Liverpool, Ohio potters, the brothers Shakespeare and Homer find and work the clay and build one of the world’s largest potteries. Young readers may follow along in the story by doing hand motions of ‘clay’ crafting and by viewing the fine art paintings that illustrate the process of ‘clay’ production.”
Published by Fulton Books, Catherine Kirkbride Keenan’s book brings to life the fascinating process involved in harvesting clay from the earth to turn it into vital objects that humans need for everyday life. An inspiring tale of entrepreneurship, young readers will come to know the enlightening story of two titans of the pottery industry and how they forever changed the ceramics industry.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Clay: Homer and Shakespeare Start a Pottery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
