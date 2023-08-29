Author Michael Persico’s New Book, "The Narcissist Discard," is a Book That Seeks to Define Covert Narcissism and Help Others Spot It
Recent release “The Narcissist Discard,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Persico, is a book that attempts to pull back the current on covert narcissism and the damage that it can cause people.
Franklin Square, NY, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Persico, born and raised in NY, accomplished pilot and woodworker, has completed his new book, “The Narcissist Discard”: a gripping book that first asks the question of what narcissism is, something that many people would define incorrectly, especially covert narcissism, a type of narcissism that hides its true colors, causing grief and suffering to the people around them.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Persico’s deep dive of a collection attempts to explain to readers not only the differences, but how to spot a covert narcissist, a co narc, the stages, characteristics, and ultimately what to do to make sure that one does not become a gaslit victim, but instead someone who can heal and avoid further misery.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Narcissist Discard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
