Author Paul Tomlinson’s New Book, "Truth: What is Truth," Provides Insight Into the Books of God to Get Even Deeper, Real Meaning
Recent release “Truth: What is Truth,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Tomlinson, seeks to bring more clarity to the sixty six books of the Bible, giving more insight to the books themselves.
Ocoee, FL, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul Tomlinson, a committed child of God and studious scholar of it, has completed his new book, “Truth: What is Truth”: a potent look into the scriptures of the Bible that sets to analyze deeply into the text itself because the text is recorded by man, the words of God can be interpolated in many different ways, so what is the truth? The author seeks to help readers figure that out for themselves.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Tomlinson’s intriguing tale comes from a place of scholarly knowledge, a place of study that the author has gone through and painstakingly researched to bring this knowledge to those who would pick up this book and seek a greater understanding of the text that make up the basis of this faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Truth: What is Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
