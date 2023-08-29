Author Diana L. Turner’s New Book, "What is the Carat of Your Diamond?" Is the Compelling Account of the Author's Life and the Struggles That Shaped Her Along the Way
Recent release “What is the Carat of Your Diamond?” from Covenant Books author Diana L. Turner, is a profound series of moments from the author’s life, including countless trials that have tested her at each turn. Through sharing her story, Turner hopes to impart her wisdom and experience to help readers that may find themselves facing similar situations and help them discover their worth.
Tulsa, OK, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diana L. Turner, a driven businesswoman who is a loving and caring friend to all who know her, has completed her new book, “What is the Carat of Your Diamond?”: a powerful memoir that explores the struggles the author has endured throughout her life and how each challenge helped her become the strong, confident woman that she is to this day who understands her value.
“‘What Is the Size of Your Carat’ refers to knowing your worth as a woman, and I share some of my most intimate secrets with you about things that I’ve experienced in my life,” shares Turner. “This book shows and provides you with information on how to forgive and go forward with your life.”
Turner continues, “Throughout all our trials and tribulations, pain, sorrow, hurts, disappointments, mentally abused, physically abused, molestation, failures, and our bad choices, we also learn how to remain standing.
“This book is a guide to finding out what your value is, and once you have determined that, you begin to see yourself differently, and for me, I see myself as a transparent three-dimensional precisely cut diamond in the eyes of God.
“We are women of depth, length, and breadth no matter where we are standing and being viewed of everyone. We will have a fluorescent reflection of brightness. This is a reminder of no matter what we went through in our lives, we were and still are beautiful and created marvelously. We reflect God’s goodness and greatness all around us at every angle, and when the Son shines on us, we sparkle and shine, and we could be blinding to the unprotected natural eye. We are children of the Most High God. He is our knight and shining star, and we are the perfectly cut women that he created us to be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diana L. Turner’s new book is a moving and deeply personal journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow Turner’s journey through her lived experiences. Emotional and thought-provoking, Turner bears her soul and reveals how knowing one’s worth and trusting in God’s plan is the key to taking control of one’s life.
Readers can purchase “What is the Carat of Your Diamond?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
