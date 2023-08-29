Author Diana L. Turner’s New Book, "What is the Carat of Your Diamond?" Is the Compelling Account of the Author's Life and the Struggles That Shaped Her Along the Way

Recent release “What is the Carat of Your Diamond?” from Covenant Books author Diana L. Turner, is a profound series of moments from the author’s life, including countless trials that have tested her at each turn. Through sharing her story, Turner hopes to impart her wisdom and experience to help readers that may find themselves facing similar situations and help them discover their worth.