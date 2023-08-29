Author Richard Pavlat III’s New Book, “Big Brookie,” Tells the Delightful Tale of a Young Boy Who Sets Out to Catch the Biggest Brook Trout of His Local Fishing Hole

Recent release “Big Brookie,” from Page Publishing author Richard Pavlat III, is a thrilling story of a young boy who makes a vow to dedicate his summer vacation to bringing home the biggest prize of his favorite fishing hole: Big Brookie. Determined to succeed, he refuses to give up despite days of never seeing the legendary fish and does all he can to accomplish his ultimate goal.