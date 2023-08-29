Author Richard Pavlat III’s New Book, “Big Brookie,” Tells the Delightful Tale of a Young Boy Who Sets Out to Catch the Biggest Brook Trout of His Local Fishing Hole
Recent release “Big Brookie,” from Page Publishing author Richard Pavlat III, is a thrilling story of a young boy who makes a vow to dedicate his summer vacation to bringing home the biggest prize of his favorite fishing hole: Big Brookie. Determined to succeed, he refuses to give up despite days of never seeing the legendary fish and does all he can to accomplish his ultimate goal.
Cedar River, MI, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Pavlat III has completed his new book, “Big Brookie”: a gripping story of a young boy who dedicates his entire summer to catching a special prized fish that has eluded him before. With his trusty fishing pole and favorite bike, the young boy will stop at nothing to accomplish his goal and bring Big Brookie home.
“School is out for the summer!” shares Richard. “An Upper Peninsula backwoods boy on his prized bicycle makes his way to his favorite fishing hole to start the battle to catch the biggest brook trout he has ever seen. What will the special bait be that finally gets Big Brookie to bite?”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Pavlat III’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on an epic adventure as they follow along on the narrator’s journey to best Big Brookie and bring him home. Expertly paced and suspenseful, “Big Brookie” is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers and inspire them to never give up on their dreams, no matter how difficult they might seem.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Big Brookie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
