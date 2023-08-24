Avant Healthcare Professionals Celebrates Daisy Award-Winning Nurse Kathlyn Buo
Orlando, FL, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that one of its international nurses, Kathlyn Buo, RN, was honored with The DAISY Award by her facility in Texas.
“Kathlyn’s recognition as a DAISY Award-winning nurse highlights the exceptional work the Avant nurses do every day – and we are delighted to celebrate this great honor with her,” shared Adam Kless, vice president, clinical operations at Avant Healthcare Professionals. “Our international nurses make significant contributions to the nursing practice, positively changing the lives of patients, coworkers and the communities they serve.”
Kathlyn Buo, RN, currently works in the PACU unit at her facility in Corpus Christi, Texas. It was her exceptional work there that led to the nomination – and her ultimately becoming a recipient of the esteemed Daisy Award. Buo demonstrated an exceptional sense of urgency in addressing a change of patient condition after surgery. She provided the surgeon with detailed information, which allowed him to rapidly diagnose and treat the patient’s condition. Her nursing knowledge, critical thinking and timely response proved to be instrumental in a positive patient outcome – and her exceptional skills were noted by the surgeon who nominated her for this prestigious nursing honor.
The DAISY Foundation was formed in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who succumbed to complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) at the age of 33. The nursing care Patrick received when hospitalized profoundly touched him and his family. Today, The DAISY Foundation proudly honors nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers – from nursing students through lifetime achievement.
To nominate a nurse, for a Daisy Award, visit: www.daisyfoundation.org/daisy-award/thank-your-nurse-nomination.
Contact
Natalie Caballero
407-274-8423
www.avanthealthcare.com
cpuller@avanthealthcare.com
