venVelo Makes Investment Into Care Provider Carework
Orlando, FL, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- venVelo, an early-stage venture fund and business accelerator headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, announced a recent investment from its Fund II into CareWork, a holistic operational platform for long-term, post-acute, and senior care providers that unifies and streamlines operations by utilizing systems already in use by the provider. The company’s platform helps care providers Integrate Processes and Data, Avoid Duplicate Work, and Attract and Retain Staff, allowing care providers to improve patient care.
About venVelo:
venVelo, a venture fund and business accelerator focused on early-stage opportunities, was formally launched in 2012 and quickly established itself as one of Central Florida’s most active venture funds. In addition to its investments, venVelo board members have been frequent speakers, panelists, and venture competition judges around the state. venVelo also has donated money to various organizations working to develop the central Florida entrepreneurial ecosystem.
venVelo – Innovative People Accelerating Innovative Companies
Contact
Jon Molayem
321-439-3275
www.venVelo.com
