Author Hunter Tomson’s New Book, "What a Ride," Documents the Turbulent Experiences and Trials the Author Faced, and the Beautiful Relationship with Their Friend, Tom

Recent release “What a Ride,” from Page Publishing author Hunter Tomson, is a deeply moving series of journal entries, letters, and short stories exploring the life of the author and their intense relationship with Tom, whose death profoundly impacted them. Gripping and captivating, Thomson weaves an intimate self-portrait that reveals all that the author has been forced to endure throughout their life.