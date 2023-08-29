Author Hunter Tomson’s New Book, "What a Ride," Documents the Turbulent Experiences and Trials the Author Faced, and the Beautiful Relationship with Their Friend, Tom
Recent release “What a Ride,” from Page Publishing author Hunter Tomson, is a deeply moving series of journal entries, letters, and short stories exploring the life of the author and their intense relationship with Tom, whose death profoundly impacted them. Gripping and captivating, Thomson weaves an intimate self-portrait that reveals all that the author has been forced to endure throughout their life.
New York, NY, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hunter Tomson, an author of two children’s books, a scientific illustrator, an environmentalist, and an advocate for civil rights, has completed his new book, “What a Ride”: a powerful memoir that reflects upon the various trials and struggles faced by the author throughout the stages of their life, and how the passing of their close friend Tom impacted them.
“Tom is unable to write a book. He passed away in 2015. Hence I am writing for him,” shares Tomson. “Tom and I came from a rough dramatic background, and we each understood our battles of growing up being abandoned by one parent. Tom enjoyed writing complaints about our social restraints and injustice. Tom’s heart was very big in fighting for change, mine too. We enjoyed our love and peace together. This book describes our lives being destroyed by petty right-wing ideology and the quisling of others. It is your opinion that you manifest in this writing. Keep in mind the narcissist will try to make you hate all of mankind and yourself.
“In this book are letters, art, short stories, and journaling of what took place in our lives. Some information is so far-fetched that it is hard to believe it is true. The book was written to explain how someone can destroy lives just to cover up their reputation, as well as the ease of persuasion within a society. Injustice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Hunter Tomson’s riveting tale explores the beautiful relationship between the author and Tom, and the adversities both of them faced in a world stacked against them. Thought-provoking and poignant, Tomson crafts a deeply personal and emotionally explosive story that is sure to remain with readers long after its stirring conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What a Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
