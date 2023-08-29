Alexa’s Newly Released "Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1" is an Engaging Novella That Takes Readers on a Rollercoaster Ride Through Time and Space
“Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alexa, is an exciting adventure that blends themes of romance, faith, and fantasy as a young woman finds herself on a fateful and surprising journey.
New York, NY, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1”: a gripping science fiction with heart. “Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1” is the creation of published author Alexa.
Alexa shares, “Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1 is a story about second chances, time travel, romance, and faith. Elizabeth made bad choices in her life that she regretted. She said things she wished she could take back. She ran into bad people who cared little about anyone. They tried to make sure she and other people would not exist in the future. They sent people to a dystopian world that was upside down, where there was silence everywhere and people had blank expressions and were empty inside. Elizabeth wanted her life back and began to fight back. While in this hopeless time in her life, she met some wonderful people who shared the gospel of Christ with her and reminded her that love, the grace of Christ, and forgiveness are powerful. Most importantly, we should never be too hard on ourselves. What people intend for evil, our heavenly Father will turn it around for good for those who love and obey him. Throughout this journey, Elizabeth learned to hope and smile again while meeting her future husband, who was clearly godsent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alexa’s new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what awaits Elizabeth as she navigates a complicated and unexpected journey of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Elizabeth and the Time-Travel Car: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
