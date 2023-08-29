Kurt Edwin Pearson’s Newly Released "The Candy Kane Editorials" is a Warmhearted Story of Second Chances, Healing and Unexpected Blessings
“The Candy Kane Editorials,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Edwin Pearson, is a charming tale of a young girl’s journey of growth and healing following a tragic accident.
Mebane, NC, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Candy Kane Editorials”: an uplifting contemporary Christian fiction. “The Candy Kane Editorials” is the creation of published author Kurt Edwin Pearson, a loving husband and father of two who owns and operates a real estate firm and co-owns an appraisal company.
Pearson shares, “Asa was no stranger to tragedy. She had already had more than her fair share of obstacles in life considering she was only in seventh grade. After a heartbreaking accident had taken her parents away last year, she had been forced to move and live with her grandparents and attend a new school, Kane Creek Middle School. While her life had suddenly been turned upside down, her faith had remained strong while keeping her balanced and relatively positive.
“Even so, she was having a hard time establishing new friends. With assistance from Mandy, her youth pastor, she realized that she wasn’t making things easy on herself. She couldn’t keep pushing people away.
“She also came to terms with the fact that her grandparents, Nana and Pap, were having difficulty moving on from the accident. They had turned away from their church and their faith as they struggled daily with their loss.
“Then one fateful day, Mr. Kane, a kindly neighbor and editor of the local newspaper, introduced Asa to the Guest Editorial where readers could express ideas and concerns to challenge the community into action. Asa humbly asked to give it a try, and an idea began to take shape that would forever alter her life and many others living in the town of Kane Creek and beyond.
“Time was running out. The Christmas anniversary of her parents’ death was approaching. A miracle was needed, and Asa felt that she was being led to fashion one with the direction and oversight of the Holy Spirit.
“New obstacles confronted her consistently. Tragedy and sorrow continued to confound her, but new answers and new friends miraculously appeared to guide Asa through the challenges.
“Would she be able to help piece together another Christmas miracle that God could use to show the rest of the world what she already knew?
“God is good. Miracles are real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Edwin Pearson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and warm the soul as readers witness an engaging journey of faith.
Pearson shares a sweet narrative that is certain to entertain and uplift as readers reflect on the impactful message within.
Consumers can purchase “The Candy Kane Editorials” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Candy Kane Editorials,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories