Adam Li Ma’s Newly Released “Grit: My life stories from Cultural Revolution to Globalization” is a Poignant and Reflective Memoir
“Grit: My life stories from Cultural Revolution to Globalization,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam Li Ma, takes readers to the heart of life within the ever-changing landscape of personal and global experiences across the span of five decades.
Somerset, NJ, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grit: My life stories from Cultural Revolution to Globalization”: an informative and fascinating autobiographical work. “Grit: My life stories from Cultural Revolution to Globalization” is the creation of published author Adam Li Ma.
Ma shares, “What makes a 9-year-old boy remember something deeply? It must be a dramatic event or a tragedy. What will he become? What kind of life will he go through? This author has experienced it all. This book describes the ups and downs that he, Mr. Adam Ma (Ma Li in Chinese), and his family have faced for more than half a century. Through a series of memories and stories, coupled with the author’s reflections and insights, it illustrates not only the earth-shaking changes that China experienced but also the development of manufacturing globalization in the past fifty years. Through the 'Reform and Opening-Up' movement, China entered the world, with various progressions and developments in the process of cultural exchange and economic integration. The author has witnessed huge historic changes and reflects the changing of times in his stories, like a drop of water reflecting the world. The book not only contains life stories, but also an understanding of cultural differences as well as leadership concepts related to the author’s actual business practices. From an idealist to a business manager, a communist to a capitalist, and self-scarification to self-development, the author has called his journey 'The Way to Home' - A wandering child going back into God’s House.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Li Ma’s new book offers readers a first-hand account of the effects of globalization.
