Stephen A. Sawzin’s Newly Released "Operational Quality" is an Engaging Resource for Developing Impactful Management Skills
“Operational Quality,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen A. Sawzin, is an informative discussion of key components needed to develop and maintain consistent growth and quality.
Wilmington, OH, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Operational Quality”: a helpful resource for new or established team leads. “Operational Quality” is the creation of published author Stephen A. Sawzin, a dedicated husband since 1978 whose career began as a teacher of engineering technology at Wilmington College and Southern State Community College. His background is in design drafting, product design, and industrial training.
Sawzin shares, “While working at several companies, Mr. Sawzin presented training on quality management, statistical process control, computer-aided design, geometric dimensioning and tolerancing, problem-solving and decision-making, and new engineer employee orientation. The training included the presentation of works by Deming, Moen, Crosby, Kepner-Tregoe, ANSI Y14.5, and others. During this time, Mr. Sawzin observed that not one quality technique can stand alone. Process improvement requires the use of all these techniques. This book presents how to use these techniques coordinated together to improve a process. Mr. Sawzin has spent a lifelong working career on applying training and quality research in real-life applications and work environments. During this time, Mr. Sawzin has proven the intent of these techniques and theories in real work applications while working with factory and office workers and as a trainer, standards engineer, new product engineer, design draftsman, and tool designer. Mr. Sawzin shows these applications in this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen A. Sawzin’s new book presents readers with a helpful and articulate study of practical applications of proven processes refined to produce results.
Consumers can purchase “Operational Quality” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Operational Quality,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
