The Ohio State University to Offer an Online Corrosion Short Course Fall 2023
Gamry Instruments is proud to sponsor an online Corrosion Short Course to be presented by The Ohio State University. The course is scheduled for October 16, 2023 - November 17, 2023. Registration is now open.
Warminster, PA, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Registration is now open for the Ohio State University Corrosion Short Course being held online October 16, 2023 - November 17, 2023. This course, sponsored by Gamry Instruments, is entitles “Corrosion: Fundamentals and Experimental Methods.” The course will be presented in an online format, with recorded video lectures and lab demonstrations from a live online course offered in May 2023.
The course will cover the fundamentals of corrosion and various electrochemical techniques. Lectures and laboratories will be used to illustrate how electrochemical techniques are applied, when they should be used, and how the various techniques can be integrated to solve complex problems. The course will be useful for people entering the corrosion field and for professionals looking for a refresher course.
There are roughly 30 hours of pre-recorded material students will be able to stream at their own pace once registered and until December 1, 2023. This will allow for a relaxed pace providing students with plenty of time to work through the material. On one day of each week during the five-week course, from October 16, 2023 to November 17, 2023, the instructors will be available for live questions and discussion sessions. The instructors are Dr. Gerald Frankel, Dr. Jenifer Locke, Rudy Buchheit and Xiaolei Guo.
For more information and to register for the Corrosion Short Course, visit the Ohio State College of Engineering Professional and Distance Education Programs website. OSU is offering an Early Bird Discount for registrations prior to September 25, 2023. Registration ends on Friday, October 13, 2023.
Contact
