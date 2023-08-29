Portland Yetana Daniels’s Newly Released "A Season to Heal for Love" is a Complex Tale of Love, Loss, and Betrayal as a Sudden Inheritance Changes Everything
“A Season to Heal For Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Portland Yetana Daniels, is an enjoyable and fast-paced adventure of love and new beginnings when a mysterious call from an attorney sets a new course in motion.
Temple Hills, MD, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Season to Heal For Love”: a gripping Christian romance with a bit of intrigue. “A Season to Heal For Love” is the creation of published author Portland Yetana Daniels.
Daniels shares, “Vanessa Worthington is a Christian woman married to her college sweetheart, Max. They have a loving marriage, living in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and both work in their professions in Manhattan until a phone call turns their lives upside down. For better or worse.
“Vanessa is at home on her much-needed staycation. Her phones are ringing off the hook. Her twin sister, Veronica, calls like always to ask if she can take care of her eleven-year-old daughter, Layla, while she is off to her seminars, and the house phone rings, which startles her. A gentleman’s voice on the other end of the line asks if he can speak to Maximillian Worthington, saying that he’s a lawyer from Washington, DC.
“During dinner, Vanessa tells her husband that he received a phone call from a DC Lawyer. Max is confused about why a lawyer is calling him. He returns the call, and the lawyer explains to him about a will left by the Barringtons. He is bewildered and starts spewing questions over the unexpected call. The lawyer tells him that he’s in town and asks if he can come by to explain everything to him.
“The distinguished-looking lawyer tells them before the Barringtons’ death that they drafted a will that stated Max, their only heir, would get their massive fortune. Then he reads a handwritten letter from his birth mother that he is adopted. Max is confused and furious about why his parents kept his adoption from him.
“That evening, Vanessa and Max opens the envelopes the lawyer gave them. They are amazed by seeing the pictures of the beautiful mansion in Waldorf, Maryland, and the enormous check. Much to the astonishment of the inheritance, Max tells Vanessa that he will quit his job. Vanessa squashes his excitement and suggests in a subtle way to face his parents first, see the mansion, and then announce to family and friends about the inheritance when the time is right.
“Vanessa feels her husband’s heart and sees his parents’ shame for not telling Max he is adopted. They go to Maryland along with Layla to see the mansion and fall in love with it. When they return, Vanessa wants to dispute whether to keep the mansion or not, and Veronica returns from her seminar to pick up Layla. Max tries to avoid the confrontation. Over dinner, he makes the big announcement that they are keeping the mansion.
“Max is in his office calling his boss to tell him he will not be at work. Vanessa overhears the conversation and asks him why he isn’t going to the architecture firm. He keeps a straight face, lying about going to Waldorf. Vanessa is unaware that he surprises her by preparing the house for their twentieth anniversary. Veronica asks Vanessa if her daughter can stay again for two weeks.
“On the day Veronica is to return, she calls Vanessa, pleading if Max can pick her up later because of the flight delay. Vanessa and her niece are impatient and worry about why it’s taking them so long to come home. Nevertheless, they are happy, and Vanessa is surprised to hear a knock on the door.
“The Newark Police are at the door, and she reluctantly invites them inside her home. Vanessa’s heart breaks, and her niece is numb by the shocking news the police tell them. A six-car pile caused by a police chase killed six families.
“Vanessa tells her family and friends about the heartbreaking news that happened to Max and Veronica. She prays for a change for her and Layla after the tragedy.
“As Vanessa goes through her grief and healing, Layla lives with her in Waldorf, Maryland. God blesses her heart again. She meets a widower, Dr. Titus Morrison, at her parents’ Thanksgiving dinner that year. But as they get closer, guilt starts to creep in—falling for him, taking the role of mother, his crazy doctor’s schedule, her best friend, and her daughter’s move in after her bitter divorce. She runs into Layla’s handsome father and her at the Church of Zion, not telling her family or Titus about Max’s inheritance. God reminds them to trust him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Portland Yetana Daniels’s new book will delight readers with a passion for complexity and faith within their romance tales.
Consumers can purchase “A Season to Heal For Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Season to Heal For Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Daniels shares, “Vanessa Worthington is a Christian woman married to her college sweetheart, Max. They have a loving marriage, living in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and both work in their professions in Manhattan until a phone call turns their lives upside down. For better or worse.
“Vanessa is at home on her much-needed staycation. Her phones are ringing off the hook. Her twin sister, Veronica, calls like always to ask if she can take care of her eleven-year-old daughter, Layla, while she is off to her seminars, and the house phone rings, which startles her. A gentleman’s voice on the other end of the line asks if he can speak to Maximillian Worthington, saying that he’s a lawyer from Washington, DC.
“During dinner, Vanessa tells her husband that he received a phone call from a DC Lawyer. Max is confused about why a lawyer is calling him. He returns the call, and the lawyer explains to him about a will left by the Barringtons. He is bewildered and starts spewing questions over the unexpected call. The lawyer tells him that he’s in town and asks if he can come by to explain everything to him.
“The distinguished-looking lawyer tells them before the Barringtons’ death that they drafted a will that stated Max, their only heir, would get their massive fortune. Then he reads a handwritten letter from his birth mother that he is adopted. Max is confused and furious about why his parents kept his adoption from him.
“That evening, Vanessa and Max opens the envelopes the lawyer gave them. They are amazed by seeing the pictures of the beautiful mansion in Waldorf, Maryland, and the enormous check. Much to the astonishment of the inheritance, Max tells Vanessa that he will quit his job. Vanessa squashes his excitement and suggests in a subtle way to face his parents first, see the mansion, and then announce to family and friends about the inheritance when the time is right.
“Vanessa feels her husband’s heart and sees his parents’ shame for not telling Max he is adopted. They go to Maryland along with Layla to see the mansion and fall in love with it. When they return, Vanessa wants to dispute whether to keep the mansion or not, and Veronica returns from her seminar to pick up Layla. Max tries to avoid the confrontation. Over dinner, he makes the big announcement that they are keeping the mansion.
“Max is in his office calling his boss to tell him he will not be at work. Vanessa overhears the conversation and asks him why he isn’t going to the architecture firm. He keeps a straight face, lying about going to Waldorf. Vanessa is unaware that he surprises her by preparing the house for their twentieth anniversary. Veronica asks Vanessa if her daughter can stay again for two weeks.
“On the day Veronica is to return, she calls Vanessa, pleading if Max can pick her up later because of the flight delay. Vanessa and her niece are impatient and worry about why it’s taking them so long to come home. Nevertheless, they are happy, and Vanessa is surprised to hear a knock on the door.
“The Newark Police are at the door, and she reluctantly invites them inside her home. Vanessa’s heart breaks, and her niece is numb by the shocking news the police tell them. A six-car pile caused by a police chase killed six families.
“Vanessa tells her family and friends about the heartbreaking news that happened to Max and Veronica. She prays for a change for her and Layla after the tragedy.
“As Vanessa goes through her grief and healing, Layla lives with her in Waldorf, Maryland. God blesses her heart again. She meets a widower, Dr. Titus Morrison, at her parents’ Thanksgiving dinner that year. But as they get closer, guilt starts to creep in—falling for him, taking the role of mother, his crazy doctor’s schedule, her best friend, and her daughter’s move in after her bitter divorce. She runs into Layla’s handsome father and her at the Church of Zion, not telling her family or Titus about Max’s inheritance. God reminds them to trust him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Portland Yetana Daniels’s new book will delight readers with a passion for complexity and faith within their romance tales.
Consumers can purchase “A Season to Heal For Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Season to Heal For Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories