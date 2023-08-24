Tutanota Companies Confirms Outstanding Performance for 2022; Projects Similar Trajectory for 2023
New York, NY, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tutanota Companies disclosed to shareholders on Monday, during its quarterly earnings call, that TC’s full-year operating results for 2022 far exceeded expectations set the prior year. The Company shared optimism about what’s possible for this current year, citing three newly identified customer-focused business segments, and has adjusted its earnings projections accordingly.
- 2023 targets reflect the 4th consecutive year of steady growth across all explored verticals, anticipating additional $32M in revenue from new clients coming onboard.
- 2022 reported revenues for the year that came in $13M over projections, marking a total increase of 15% year over year, driven by additional clients and higher delivery rate.
Tutanota Companies was founded in 2018, and is a privately held company providing a range of information technology products and services including applications development, consulting, and software as a service (development and hosting).
- 2023 targets reflect the 4th consecutive year of steady growth across all explored verticals, anticipating additional $32M in revenue from new clients coming onboard.
- 2022 reported revenues for the year that came in $13M over projections, marking a total increase of 15% year over year, driven by additional clients and higher delivery rate.
Tutanota Companies was founded in 2018, and is a privately held company providing a range of information technology products and services including applications development, consulting, and software as a service (development and hosting).
Contact
Tutanota CompaniesContact
Jeremiah Smith
(682) 231-2773
Jeremiah Smith
(682) 231-2773
Categories