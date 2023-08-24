"A Description of Moldavia," by Dimitire Cantemir, Available Now from Histria Books
Palm Beach, FL, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "A Description of Moldavia" by Dimitrie Cantemir, available for the first time in the English language. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture in the world. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
Written by one of the principality’s most renowned rulers, "A Description of Moldavia" provides unique insight into the geography, history, economy, ethnography, culture, and traditions of the principality. Born to a noble family, the author, Dimitrie Cantemir, ruled as Prince of Moldavia on two occasions (March-April 1693 and 1710-1711). He was a famed statesman, philosopher, and scholar.
Cantemir wrote his Description of Moldavia (Descriptio Moldaviae) in 1716 at the request of the Royal Academy in Berlin, of which he was a member. Cantemir’s manuscript included a map (reproduced in the present edition), the first real map of the country, containing geographical detail. The book provides a wealth of information about the country’s natural resources, political organization, customs and traditions, history, religion, and language.
This deluxe edition of this classic work marks the first time A Description of Moldavia has appeared in the English language. An introduction and notes by Dr. A.K. Brackob, a noted specialist on Romanian and East European history, enhance this valuable historical resource, which also includes a fold-out reproduction of Cantemir’s own map of Moldavia.
A Description of Moldavia, 250 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-025-4, (illustrated, map, index) is available at HistriaBooks.com and all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
