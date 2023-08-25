Phantom History House Offers an Immersive Paranormal-Themed Stay in Tampa Bay
A new Bed & Breakfast Experience in Tampa Bay focuses on the paranormal, complete with four themed bedchambers for guests.
Tampa, FL, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new Bed & Breakfast in Tampa Bay has opened its doors to the fans of the spooky, eerie and paranormal, just in time for the 2023 Halloween season.
Phantom History House, owned and operated by Tim Hinton and Steve Blanchard, is an upscale bed and breakfast experience that celebrates the world or the paranormal with a themed environment described as “modern Victorian” and “eerie, yet elegant.”
The Halloween season is packed with events that include a costume party, post-mortem faux-tographs, a masquerade ball and ghost stories and ghost tours. Halloween events begin Sept. 22.
Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a paranormal-themed world, from its Victorian library and candle-lit dining room to four uniquely decorated and themed “bedchambers” for overnight guests.
The four, second-story themed bedchambers offer guests unique, upscale experiences with their own décor and vibe, to complete a paranormal-themed stay any time of the year.
• The Ouija Room, the B&B’s largest, features a king size bed, an in-suite Ouija Board and themed Ouija art throughout, including in the private bathroom. It also has access to an expansive deck overlooking a nature preserve.
• The Cemetery Room also connects to a deck overlooking a private preserve and features a queen size bed surrounded by a mural of a cemetery, allowing guests to rest in peace. This room’s private bathroom even features coffin-shaped mirrors and a coffin-shaped cabinet for storage, among other unique touches.
• The Portrait Room’s queen size bed is surrounded by antique and modern portraits and paintings while the private bathroom maintains the theme and features a large walk-in shower and antique vanity. It also features a rocking chair and reading space.
• The Castle Room is considered the most romantic room and showcases a queen size four-poster bed, covered in faux-wolf fur and surrounded by battery-operated flameless candles. In the private bathroom, a stone wall in the shower is partnered with a large photo of “The Brown Lady,” allegedly the very first apparition ever caught on film.
Pricing for rooms range from $175-$250 and guests can add on evenings of ghost stories or even book sessions with psychics and mediums. Every room has a smart television accessible for fans of streaming services.
Phantom History House is also home to special events year round and can host weddings, birthday parties and gatherings with a focus on the creepy while elevating the fun.
Video tours are available on the Phantom History House YouTube channel.
For more information, visit PhantomHistoryHouse.com or call 727-656-0478.
Contact
Phantom History HouseContact
Steve Blanchard
727-656-0478
www.phantomhistoryhouse.com
Tim Hinton: Tim@phantomhistory.com
