For the 7th Time, Occams Advisory Makes the Inc. 5000 in 2023
Sarasota, FL, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Inc. revealed that Occams Advisory, a leader in professional and business services, got featured on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armor, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Occams Advisory is a professional advisory firm bringing Fortune 500 expertise to medium and small businesses, helping clients advance through their business life cycle. This is 7th time in 8 years that Occams Advisory has made it to the Inc 5000 list, putting it in an elite league of less than 1,000 companies.
“We value our growth which we owe to the trust there are clients and our employees place in us. Our accountability to our communities, climate and country is a huge responsibility that we take very seriously. Recognitions like this make us more committed to keep pushing towards our eventual goal of becoming a Fortune 500 company.” Through these words Anupam Satyasheel, Founder & CEO, reiterated Occams’ commitment to a regenerative economy. Under Anupam’s leadership Occams has grown over 175 times in 10 years and had its best year ever in 2022 while diversifying into new business lines and expanding to Canada and Latin America. Anupam also shared that Occams’ 2023 YTD revenue has already exceeded FY 2022’s and he expects Occams to make it to the 2024 Inc 5000 list as well.
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median 3-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past 3 years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
About Occams Advisory:
Occams Advisory is a leading global Professional and Business Advisory firm that provides a wide range of bespoke services to a diversified middle-market client base. Founded in 2012, Occams is headquartered in Sarasota, FL and maintains offices in several cities around the world. With offices in Toronto, Canada and Mumbai, India. Its process innovation was ranked #25 in United States by Fortune Magazine in March of 2023.
Occams has played a pivotal role in helping entrepreneurs optimize their approach to business by providing clarity out of complexity through customized and integrated solutions that drive long-term and sustainable growth. Over its lifetime, Occams has contributed to society by funding educational opportunities and providing clothes and essential items to over 45,000 children and adults across North America, as well as multiple African and South Asian countries and have consistently contributed 1-2% of their top line to charitable causes globally.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology:
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31-November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Contact
Mukarram Dhorajiwala
212-531-1111
https://www.occamsadvisory.com
