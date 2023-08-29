Author Ali Mazhin’s New Book, "The Running Journey," is an Inspiring Journal Recalling His Introduction to Running and His Dedicated Commitment to His Chosen Sport
Recent release “The Running Journey,” from Page Publishing author Ali Mazhin, is a candid memoir of his early life and the empowering drive to run that keeps him mentally and physically fit, active, and engaged in the running community.
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ali Mazhin, an avid runner and marathoner who emigrated from Tehran as a baby in the wake of the Iranian Revolution, settled in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, and remains active in Toastmasters International, which awarded its highest honor, the Distinguished Toastmaster Award (DTM), to him in 2021, has completed his new book, “The Running Journey”: a detailed journal of his experiences running in events from local 5K races to ultramarathons and everything in between.
Ali Mazhin wrote this book to help others find more purpose in their running and health. He is forty-three years old and called it “The Running Journey” because he describes his experience in racing, working two jobs, and how other people can learn, improve, and participate in various running events. He gives examples through his own experience and enjoyment in marathons, his pace, challenges, motivation to succeed, growing up as a kid, racing stories, and health advice, and it’s mostly a chronological story. Ali made it a journey and focused on what he felt and discovered with each long-distance event he ran, and it portrays his interactions with volunteers, race crew, race directors, and even spectators.
He has a passion for running, and he continues to learn, succeed, and wrote a story about it. He wanted to show the readers that they can learn and appreciate running wherever they are in life. He acknowledges people who work and gives the readers a path to succeed with their goals. The book sets itself apart from the normal running book and entices readers to move beyond their everyday running goals. Ali portrays his running journey to be visually informative and exciting.
Ali paints his experiences in various marathons and events and motivates others to run and make sense of their own running. He illustrates his story in color, and is purposeful, constructive, and uses honorable words that show him as a happy, and experienced long-distance runner. The story includes Ali's visions that portray a successful and imaginative running journey. Ali portrays a role model who is worthy or praise and recognition that influences people to go in the right direction. His uses collaboration of words to show his running style to appeal to anyone who runs, works, exercises, or wants to improve themselves.
Ali is a runner that goes through a journey of navigating through various challenges to learn, succeed, and complete races. His journey is encouraging and appeals to all types of people, including beginner, intermediate, and professional runners. Ali is professional and worthy of respect to most readers. He shows himself running on his own, in groups of people, and in races as an athletic, elite, and educated man. The book markets to most people, including those who exercise, run, are in school, and others who read various newspapers and magazines. Ali illustrates his own idea of motivation, perseverance, and resilience, and shows people that they can succeed through running and that life challenges are not typically easy but can be overcome. He shows viewpoints from the many sides to illustrate his success.
Published by Page Publishing, Ali Mazhin’s engrossing book is an inspiring reflection on his journey through life, health and fitness, and his experiences participating in myriad recreational running events.
