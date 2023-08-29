Jeffrey Adam’s New Book, "The Illusion of Progress," is a Series of Poems Designed to Help Readers Understand That Progress is Not Made by Humans But by the Lord
E. Freetown, MA, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeffrey Adam, a devout follower of Christ the Lord, has completed his most recent book, “The Illusion of Progress”: is a powerful series of faith-based poems designed to help readers accept the futility of their own agendas, and to abandon their wrongful desires in exchange of the Lord’s intended path for them.
“The illusion of the progression of man is just that, an illusion,” writes Jeffrey. “Fighting constant battles with one another from the beginning of time until now is what seems to be what we do best. The names change, but we all remain the same. Raise your heads, faithful. He is coming soon!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeffrey Adam’s book will help to challenge readers who find themselves lost in life and encourage them to open their hearts and minds up to the Lord’s teachings in order to prepare for Christ’s return and God’s everlasting salvation. Poignant and deeply moving, Jeffrey weaves a beautiful path through his writings that will unite readers and help to bring them closer to their Heavenly Father.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Illusion of Progress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
