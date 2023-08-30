Jacqueline Lipscomb’s Newly Released “Hart & Seoul Of Harperstown Kids Club” is a Lighthearted Story of a Young Boy and a Special Town
“Hart & Seoul Of Harperstown Kids Club,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Lipscomb, is a delightful adventure that celebrates the normalcy of a closeknit community filled with affable families and tradition.
Simpsonville, SC, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hart & Seoul Of Harperstown Kids Club”: a charming adventure that brings the heart and soul of childhood to the forefront. “Hart & Seoul Of Harperstown Kids Club” is the creation of published author Jacqueline Lipscomb.
Lipscomb shares, “Harperstown, USA, the most quaint yet adventurous town ever! The town is filled with kids, parents, grandparents, and local store owners. Hart Brown was one of Harperstown’s upgrowing youth. He is just beginning 'big school,' new friends, new teachers, and big responsibilities. Harperstown kids and labradoodles were the expected team; every Haperstown kid wanted his own fur baby, and Hart was no different. After much anticipation, Hardwick Sr. surprised Hart with his own doodle.
“Hart and his big doodle, Seoul, added to great adventures and surprises to the favorite first-grade teacher, Mr. Biggler. Enjoy some fun with Hart and his big doodle, Seoul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Lipscomb’s new book will entertain and delight as readers get to know the people and animals of Harperstown.
Consumers can purchase “Hart & Seoul Of Harperstown Kids Club” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hart & Seoul Of Harperstown Kids Club,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories