J Merritt’s Newly Released "Freedom One Step at a Time" is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Seven Tribes of the Old Testament
“Freedom One Step at a Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J Merritt, is a compelling exploration of key scripture relevant to the concepts and experiences of the Bible scholar.
New York, NY, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "Freedom One Step at a Time": a potent reminder of the importance of living a God-first lifestyle. "Freedom One Step at a Time" is the creation of published author J Merritt, who has been writing for over forty years. Her background includes teaching high school history, running for the state senate, and then establishing her own motivational company: J Merritt, People, Quality, Service. She traveled throughout the United States and Canada, presenting seminars to schools, churches, businesses, organizations, and Fortune 500 companies. She also has continued teaching home Bible studies to friends. Merritt and Charlie have been happily married for over fifty years. They have two sons, two lovely daughters-in-law, and eight wonderful grandchildren.
Merritt shares, “Freedom, One Step at a Time is an in-depth study for the Bible scholar. It is focused on seven tribes of the Old Testament. By being committed completely to Jesus Christ, we are able to free ourselves from our sinful, soulish natures by the power of the Holy Spirit and walk in freedom one step at a time—our lifetime. Our goal always is 'more of Him, less of me.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J Merritt’s new book will empower readers in their pursuit of connection and understanding of key biblical lessons.
