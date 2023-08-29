Willie J. Brown’s Newly Released “In Hell Came a Pray, Praise, Glory of God in Hell” is a Thought-Provoking Examination of the Crucifixion and Resurrection
“In Hell Came a Pray, Praise, Glory of God in Hell,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Willie J. Brown, is an informative study of the life of Christ and what he experienced during the time on the cross and beyond.
Austell, GA, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “In Hell Came a Pray, Praise, Glory of God in Hell”: a potent reminder of Christ’s sacrifice for mankind. “In Hell Came a Pray, Praise, Glory of God in Hell” is the creation of published author Willie J. Brown.
Brown shares, “This book is inspired by God, to know what His Son, Jesus Christ, went through at the cross and after the cross, so that we may know that Jesus Christ did not just die for our salvation alone. He died for more than our salvation. He died for us to be delivered from the Law of Moses, where you do not have to do something for God to gain something for yourself, nor do you have to go to another person for God to hear you. He paid for our sins, redeemed us back to God, freed us from the Law of Moses, and gave us authority over all the power of the enemy. Jesus Christ went to hell, and in hell He made a show of the devil and his hordes openly and gave us His grace through faith by His blood. Knowing that God’s grace is sufficient for us allows us to have victory in every area of our life and to be empowered by His Holy Spirit. That’s why we have already won the battle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Willie J. Brown’s new book will empower readers in their faith as they reflect on the monumental undertaking Christ overcame on our behalf.
Consumers can purchase “In Hell Came a Pray, Praise, Glory of God in Hell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Hell Came a Pray, Praise, Glory of God in Hell,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
