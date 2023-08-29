Dr. Roy Jones, Jr’s Newly Released “My Journey: My Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life, And Education Second Edition,” is a Dynamic Personal and Familial Memoir
“My Journey: My Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life, And Education Second Edition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Roy Jones, Jr, is an enjoyable reading experience that takes readers through generations of growth, discovery, and family connection.
Lithonia, GA, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey: My Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life, And Education Second Edition”: a spiritually charged journey of personal and spiritual discovery. “My Journey: My Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life, And Education Second Edition” is the creation of published author Dr. Roy Jones, Jr.
“I was thrilled to write this review. I’ve grown to respect and see Dr. Roy Jones Jr. as a mentor, especially as a friend. I am always intrigued by Dr. Jones as he shares his love for the Lord, his knowledge, and also his journey. Speaking of his life journey, it takes God, family, ministry, and education to understand one’s personal journey. My Journey: The Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life and Education encourages us to stay the course despite the ups and downs of life, drawing on three phases that provide the basic combat training that promotes values. Dr. Jones has written a timely practical book fit for ministry in the twenty-first century. This is a book all pastors, leaders, and laity need to read and use as a resource for helping to press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God.”
- Rev. Derrick Thorpe, D. Min., Pastor, First Baptist Church, Graham, North Carolina, Dean of Graduate Studies Carolina Christian College, Winston-Salem, North Carolina”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Roy Jones, Jr’s new book will bring readers a compelling message of God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey: My Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life, And Education Second Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey: My Family, The Army, The Ministry, Life, And Education Second Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
