Tyler Campbell’s Newly Released "What If" Offers Readers a Simple and Impactful Spiritual Truth
“What If,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tyler Campbell, is a charming tale of some of the questions that young believers may find themselves wondering and a potent truth that brings comfort during times of uncertainty.
Mooresville, NC, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “What If”: a heartwarming message of God’s love. “What If” is the creation of published author Tyler Campbell, who was born and raised in the small town of Mooresville, North Carolina, Tyler Campbell is a dad to three and is passionate about creating wholesome and inspiring content that points kids to Christ.
Campbell shares, “What if thunder is a heavenly game of bowling?
“Explore the greatness of God’s creation through the imagination of children while learning the most important lesson of all…God loves you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tyler Campbell’s new book provides a fun opportunity to discuss the complexities of God’s creation and love in terms easy to understand for upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “What If” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What If,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
