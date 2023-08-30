James Lewis’s Newly Released "Full Smite" is an Action-Packed Tale of Good Versus Evil That Finds a Host of Heavenly Beings on a Path of Righteousness
“Full Smite,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Lewis, is a compelling fantasy novel that offers readers an immersive experience by painting a vivid picture and providing dynamic characters wrapped up in the realities of good versus evil.
Purcell, OK, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Full Smite”: a gripping action adventure that brings a fresh cast of superheroes to life. “Full Smite” is the creation of published author James Lewis, who attended the Art Institute of Dallas where he studied digital filming and video production. After college, James finished his duty with the US Army and settled down with his wife, Angie. The two started a family in rural Oklahoma and live a quiet life, working the normal nine-to-five.
Lewis shares, “Angels and demons are real, and they are fighting for your soul as you read this.
“An angel named Artemas awakens in heaven to find Mishael, a principality angel, standing by. He quickly begins to explain where she is and what she must begin to do. Heaven captivates the attention of Artemas, often causing her mind to wander off during training. Mishael immediately understands that keeping this trainee focused isn’t going to be easy.
“Artemas is tasked with assisting humans to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior. She is delighted at the opportunity. However, once she leaves heaven’s atmosphere, she is exposed to the army of darkness. Fierce battles between angels and demons rage constantly around her while she accompanies Mishael for some serious on-the-job training.
“Mishael and Artemas witness a woman named Ethel Poirier being saved. This serves as an example of the final step in every assignment Artemas is given. Artemas is then taken to her first assignment, Dustin Stillwell. After many bad experiences in his life, Dustin is addicted to pain medication, selling drugs, and has turned away from God completely.
“In learning that Dustin has three days left to live, Artemas frantically begins to battle for his soul against the demons trying to take it for themselves. She finds out just how difficult it can be to steer the human heart back to God after so much time is spent away from Him. Using her heavenly powers and the mentorship of Mishael, Artemas gets to work. At times, Artemas feels overwhelmed by the complexities of her assignment—raging heavenly battles, constant demon attacks, the obliviousness of humans, and of learning all about herself.
“Will she be able to save Dustin’s poor soul? Or will he be lost to the darkness?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Lewis’s new book will delight the imagination as readers discover a fresh voice in the fantasy genre.
Consumers can purchase “Full Smite” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Full Smite,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
