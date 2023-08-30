Glenn Mitchell’s Newly Released "Praying For Pastor and Our Church" is a Helpful Resource for Effectively Praying for God’s Hand Upon One’s Pastor and Church
“Praying For Pastor and Our Church,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenn Mitchell, is a thoughtful and compelling work which emphasizes the need for Christians to pray for both their pastor and work of their church on a consistent and continual basis.
Rocky Mount, NC, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Praying For Pastor and Our Church”: a collection of powerfully articulated prayers layered with relevant scripture. The book also includes principles of effective praying. “Praying For Pastor and Our Church” is the creation of published author Glenn Mitchell, a dedicated husband and native of New Jersey. He and his wife, Marilyn, have three adult daughters and currently reside in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Mitchell shares, “And I will give you Pastors according to mine own heart who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.
—Jeremiah 3:15
“The most valuable asset to any church is its pastor. God has set each pastor in the church as it has pleased Him according to Ephesians 4:11. God uses these men and women of God to teach the people of God about Himself, His ways, and how to live the life He has purposed for them. It is the pastor whom God has gifted and graced that touches, impacts, and influences the life of the believer on a continual and consistent basis over a spiritual lifetime. It is the pastor whom God uses to lead the church, into fulfilling the plan and mission of God for that local body church that division the army of God. Yet many believers rarely, if ever, pray for their pastor.
“If you love and thank God for your pastor, if you believe in the vision, mission, and work of your church, if you desire that God use your pastor and his ministry more greatly, then Praying for the Pastor and Our Church is a book just for you. Filled with scripture-saturated prayers, this book is purposed to stir believers to pray effectively for their pastor, church, and the mission God has given them corporately to do. We believe that you, your pastor, and your church will be tremendously blessed through this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenn Mitchell’s new book will bring the reader into a greater sense purpose in terms of effective and fervent praying for their pastor and church.
Consumers can purchase “Praying For Pastor and Our Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Praying For Pastor and Our Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mitchell shares, “And I will give you Pastors according to mine own heart who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.
—Jeremiah 3:15
“The most valuable asset to any church is its pastor. God has set each pastor in the church as it has pleased Him according to Ephesians 4:11. God uses these men and women of God to teach the people of God about Himself, His ways, and how to live the life He has purposed for them. It is the pastor whom God has gifted and graced that touches, impacts, and influences the life of the believer on a continual and consistent basis over a spiritual lifetime. It is the pastor whom God uses to lead the church, into fulfilling the plan and mission of God for that local body church that division the army of God. Yet many believers rarely, if ever, pray for their pastor.
“If you love and thank God for your pastor, if you believe in the vision, mission, and work of your church, if you desire that God use your pastor and his ministry more greatly, then Praying for the Pastor and Our Church is a book just for you. Filled with scripture-saturated prayers, this book is purposed to stir believers to pray effectively for their pastor, church, and the mission God has given them corporately to do. We believe that you, your pastor, and your church will be tremendously blessed through this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenn Mitchell’s new book will bring the reader into a greater sense purpose in terms of effective and fervent praying for their pastor and church.
Consumers can purchase “Praying For Pastor and Our Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Praying For Pastor and Our Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories