Christopher Donovan’s Newly Released “Thoughts Fired!: A Path to a Perfect Soul” is a Compassionate Resource for Understanding One’s Addiction
“Thoughts Fired!: A Path to a Perfect Soul,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Donovan, is an informative resource for gaining control of one’s addiction and general life course as Donovan shares from personal experience and observation.
Quincy, MA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts Fired!: A Path to a Perfect Soul”: a motivating opportunity for confronting one’s problematic thought-patterns. “Thoughts Fired!: A Path to a Perfect Soul” is the creation of published author Christopher Donovan, a California native and dedicated father who served in the United States military.
Donovan shares, “Thoughts Fired is a self-help book about addiction, psychology, and power of thought. This book entails how thoughts are directly related to how you are feeling, and how you’re feeling is related to your actions. Also, how to be aware of that truth and make deliberate conscious thoughts and decisions that will take you in a positive, spiritual, forward direction. Based on the Holy Bible, AA Big Book, and the Three Principles by Sydney Banks.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Donovan’s new book will challenge readers to take a fresh perspective of their role within the addiction process.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts Fired!: A Path to a Perfect Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts Fired!: A Path to a Perfect Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
