Cortnie Fitzsimmons’s Newly Released "My Beloved" is an Encouraging Collection of Biblically Inspired Meditations
“My Beloved,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cortnie Fitzsimmons, is an engaging resource for daily reflection and recommitment to God through thoughtful meditations.
Pueblo, CO, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Beloved”: a potent selection of heartfelt prayers and poetry. “My Beloved” is the creation of published author Cortnie Fitzsimmons, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a degree in theology and has held leadership positions at her local church, leads an international ministry, guest speaks at churches and conferences, and has been ordained into the 5 fold ministry.
Fitzsimmons shares, “My Beloved is the unfolding of how Cortnie was wooed with his presence, rivers of love showering her with his grace, writing love on her heart, and reviving her heartbroken soul, changing her forever. Within these pages, you will find the hurt, the pain, tears of joy falling like rain, thoughts of wisdom, thoughts of peace, and life experiences that tried to shape her, but nothing could come against the one who made her. My beloved has a name; it is YESHUA!
“'I am my beloved’s, and my beloved is mine. He feeds his flock among the lilies' (Song of Solomon 6:3 NKJV).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cortnie Fitzsimmons’s new book celebrates the wonder of our connection with Christ through a series of impactful verses.
Consumers can purchase “My Beloved” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Beloved,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
