Thomas Harold Wilson Sr’s Newly Released “Is the Lord Pleased?” is a Heartfelt Call for Readers to Evaluate Their Spiritual Well-Being
“Is the Lord Pleased?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Harold Wilson Sr, is a potent biblical commentary that challenges modern cultural influences and pushes readers to rediscover the foundational roots of faith within God’s word.
Lufkin, TX, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Is the Lord Pleased?”: an articulate challenge to modern complacencies. “Is the Lord Pleased?” is the creation of published author Thomas Harold Wilson Sr.
Wilson shares, “As the day of judgment draws nigh, the world becomes more dangerous. This age of relativism has a declaration of war against God’s Word and inalienable human rights. Weak nations will be trampled, and freedom-loving nations will be challenged. This book is presented to be read with an open mind. It is written with love for the souls of humans that will spend eternity in heaven with God or in the Lake of fire with the devil (Rev. 20:10–15).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Harold Wilson Sr’s new book will encourage, challenge, and motivate open discussion as readers consider the message within privately or as a group study.
Consumers can purchase “Is the Lord Pleased?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is the Lord Pleased?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
