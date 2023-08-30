Gwendolyn Craddock’s Newly Released "Reset" is an Encouraging Message of God’s Guiding Hand in Times of Uncertainty
“Reset,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gwendolyn Craddock, is a touching selection of devotions that will bring perspective and encouragement to anyone looking for a little push in the direction of God’s comfort.
Huntington, WV, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reset”: a potent reminder of the reassurance believers can find during times of doubt. “Reset” is the creation of published author Gwendolyn Craddock, a wife, mother, sister, and beloved friend to many. She is an engaging teacher and storyteller, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, and currently resides in Huntington, West Virginia, with her family. The importance of listening, understanding, and encouraging others became her passion after teaching in a juvenile detention center.
Craddock shares, “Doubts and fears, like a tangled web, seize each day. New threats and what-ifs become unwanted companions. Rushing through life and pursuing busy work becomes the norm until one morning the words 'come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest' (Matthew 11:28 NIV) resound in my ears. This is a promise from Jesus. Could he be talking to me? Is he really El Roi, the God who sees? Does he really draw near? Pushing away from my desk, I glare out the window. The whole world is buzzing with life. It is like a drama unfolding. The walk is invigorating. His presence surrounds me. Focusing on him overrides those doubts and fears; they begin to flee. There is a closeness to him I’ve not felt as he calls me to reset. Words of assurance float through my mind from Psalm 46:10: 'Be still and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.'
“Now it seems everything I see reminds me of his great love and his abiding presence. My prayer is you will find him faithful to untangle your doubt and fears and restore your joy as you journey through this little book, Reset.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Craddock’s new book will challenge and empower readers through a series of real-life circumstances that brought clarity of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Reset” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reset,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
