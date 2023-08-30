Albert Quinones’s New Book, "Eyewitness," is the True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder and How That Night and the Media Frenzy Ruined the Author’s Life

Recently released the book called “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder,” from Newman Springs Publishing House author Albert Quinones, is the true account of the murder of Gary Lauwers by Ricky Kasso, which was later sensationalized by the media. Through his story, Albert Quinones hopes to set the record straight and describe the impact that all of these events had on his life, both as a teen and an adult.