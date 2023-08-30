Albert Quinones’s New Book, "Eyewitness," is the True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder and How That Night and the Media Frenzy Ruined the Author’s Life
Recently released the book called “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder,” from Newman Springs Publishing House author Albert Quinones, is the true account of the murder of Gary Lauwers by Ricky Kasso, which was later sensationalized by the media. Through his story, Albert Quinones hopes to set the record straight and describe the impact that all of these events had on his life, both as a teen and an adult.
Ridgewood, Queens, NY, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Albert Quinones, a highly decorated combat engineer veteran of the United States Army and a self-made success in the construction industry, has completed his new book. Called “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder”: a first-hand account of the murder of the author’s friend Gary Lauwers, and the fake media frenzy that quickly followed and turned tragedy into food for the tabloids.
The author was born in Smithtown, New York. He enlisted himself in the United States Army as a combat engineer from 1986. He received an honorable discharge in 1994 and was granted an army achievement medal, then he attended Briar Cliff College as a computer, networker, and programmer. Following his graduation, the author ran a repair shop at Meineke in Maspeth Queens, New York, later moving on to being one of the carpenters in the 1556 union as a shop steward and eventually owning his own construction company: Five Boroughs Construction Group.
Quinones writes, “I’ve wanted to write this book for a long time. My family has been worried about my telling my story out of fear how the story will reflect on them. They cared only about their image. I’m done keeping my mouth shut. I need to get this story out. I’m not getting any younger. I don’t want to keep going through life with regret.”
He continues, “It’s possible to get through the hard times. I’ve been through a lot..., and I’m still standing. The hell I’ve been through, I’m hoping it’ll help others to hang on as they encounter their own struggles. Maybe my story will help someone. If it does, if it makes an impact on even one person, it’ll be worth it. All these years later, I’m tired of seeing people take this story—my story—and twist it up to their own benefit. So here is my story, the good and the bad—all of it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing House, “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder” not only discusses what occurred on that fateful night, but the events and societal pressures leading up to the murder that had turned the author and his friends towards drugs, alcohol, and violence that created the conditions for such a tragedy to occur. By sharing his story of the evening, Albert Quinones hopes to provide closure for himself and to those involved, and to warn parents not to neglect their children, or they will have to deal with the potentially fatal consequences.
Albert Quinones said, “I wrote this book for closure and for everyone else to give them closure as well and to help them get on with their lives and it took me a long time to do this book and I lost everything to do this book for everyone. Now I want everything I lost back. The test of time will tell if Elizabeth and I are soulmates, so I am asking Elizabeth to please attend a formal invitation to my book signing that will be held on October 16, 2023, the same day Elizabeth and I separated 4 years ago. The book signing will start at 8 a.m. outside the Good Morning America Studios, 1500 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036.”
Albert Quinones wants to ask Elizabeth one very important question.
Albert Quinones intends to donate a percentage of proceeds to The L&M Inc., a nonprofit corporation. The proceeds that I receive from this book will go to people who need it: kids who’ve been mentally and physically abused. And to help the homeless in the USA.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house. Copy rights, handling rights, and registration rights are not for sale and belong to the author, Albert Quinones, but he will be open to talks for movies only. Inquiries can be made through the law firm, Sarisohn Law Partners LL, Steven L. Sarisohn, 350 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725. Phone: (631) 543-7667, Fax: (631) 543-7901, Email ssarisohn@sarisohnlaw.com.
The author was born in Smithtown, New York. He enlisted himself in the United States Army as a combat engineer from 1986. He received an honorable discharge in 1994 and was granted an army achievement medal, then he attended Briar Cliff College as a computer, networker, and programmer. Following his graduation, the author ran a repair shop at Meineke in Maspeth Queens, New York, later moving on to being one of the carpenters in the 1556 union as a shop steward and eventually owning his own construction company: Five Boroughs Construction Group.
Quinones writes, “I’ve wanted to write this book for a long time. My family has been worried about my telling my story out of fear how the story will reflect on them. They cared only about their image. I’m done keeping my mouth shut. I need to get this story out. I’m not getting any younger. I don’t want to keep going through life with regret.”
He continues, “It’s possible to get through the hard times. I’ve been through a lot..., and I’m still standing. The hell I’ve been through, I’m hoping it’ll help others to hang on as they encounter their own struggles. Maybe my story will help someone. If it does, if it makes an impact on even one person, it’ll be worth it. All these years later, I’m tired of seeing people take this story—my story—and twist it up to their own benefit. So here is my story, the good and the bad—all of it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing House, “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder” not only discusses what occurred on that fateful night, but the events and societal pressures leading up to the murder that had turned the author and his friends towards drugs, alcohol, and violence that created the conditions for such a tragedy to occur. By sharing his story of the evening, Albert Quinones hopes to provide closure for himself and to those involved, and to warn parents not to neglect their children, or they will have to deal with the potentially fatal consequences.
Albert Quinones said, “I wrote this book for closure and for everyone else to give them closure as well and to help them get on with their lives and it took me a long time to do this book and I lost everything to do this book for everyone. Now I want everything I lost back. The test of time will tell if Elizabeth and I are soulmates, so I am asking Elizabeth to please attend a formal invitation to my book signing that will be held on October 16, 2023, the same day Elizabeth and I separated 4 years ago. The book signing will start at 8 a.m. outside the Good Morning America Studios, 1500 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036.”
Albert Quinones wants to ask Elizabeth one very important question.
Albert Quinones intends to donate a percentage of proceeds to The L&M Inc., a nonprofit corporation. The proceeds that I receive from this book will go to people who need it: kids who’ve been mentally and physically abused. And to help the homeless in the USA.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Eyewitness: The True Story of the Northport Aztakea Woods Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house. Copy rights, handling rights, and registration rights are not for sale and belong to the author, Albert Quinones, but he will be open to talks for movies only. Inquiries can be made through the law firm, Sarisohn Law Partners LL, Steven L. Sarisohn, 350 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack, NY 11725. Phone: (631) 543-7667, Fax: (631) 543-7901, Email ssarisohn@sarisohnlaw.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories