Author Connie Clarke’s New Book, "Who Is Visiting Today?" Invites Young Readers and Listeners to Imagine They Could be the Host to Eight Unusual Visitors
Recent release “Who Is Visiting Today?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Connie Clarke, is a clever children’s story about what happens when eight extraordinary creatures unexpectedly come to visit.
Mt. Vernon, NY, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Connie Clarke, who has been teaching for many years, has completed her new book, “Who Is Visiting Today?”: a charming children’s story that brings young readers and listeners along for one starry night when eight visitors come one by one at a time to share something unique about themselves.
Author Connie Clarke was born and raised in North Carolina. She is a recipient of a New York State Department of Education SBL certificate after graduating from Lehman College. She has written countless poems and has given them to students and others as gifts.
Clarke writes, “Who is weaving a spiderweb on my ceiling? // Oh, Mr. Spider, I am happy you are willing. // The black fur on your body is shiny. // That web you’re making looks sticky and slimy. // How many legs do you have to help you? // I’m counting silently in my brain; I counted eight. // Your legs look strong, powerful, and straight.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Connie Clarke’s engaging tale features vibrant illustrations that help to bring each visitor to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Who Is Visiting Today?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
