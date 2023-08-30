Author Keith H. McIntosh’s New Book, “Disorganized Christianity,” Takes a Look at How Christianity Has Been Used to Manipulate and Condemn People Throughout History

Recent release “Disorganized Christianity,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Keith H. McIntosh, is an eye-opening and compelling critique of Christianity that provides hope for the disillusioned who have left their church and suggestions for those who want to leave, but still hold onto their faith in a God or higher power.