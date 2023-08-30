Author Keith H. McIntosh’s New Book, “Disorganized Christianity,” Takes a Look at How Christianity Has Been Used to Manipulate and Condemn People Throughout History
Recent release “Disorganized Christianity,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Keith H. McIntosh, is an eye-opening and compelling critique of Christianity that provides hope for the disillusioned who have left their church and suggestions for those who want to leave, but still hold onto their faith in a God or higher power.
Ranchos de Taos, NM, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keith H. McIntosh has completed his new book, “Disorganized Christianity”: a biting and thought-provoking exploration of the failings of modern organized religion, specifically Christianity, and how it has been warped and weaponized against non-Christians around the world.
“I had a falling out with my local church pastor,” writes McIntosh. “One week, I was singing ‘Amazing Grace,’ and the next week, I wasn’t even allowed in HIS building. I decided very quickly to reread the Bible with a different set of eyes and a different heart and determine for myself if organized religion was correct in its damnation of my soul. Organized religion was not even close to being able to defend its damning position against me. I taught them scriptures and, in the process, recaptured my soul. I created a little study guide for others to fend off the relentless attacks on their souls by mean-spirited and intolerant Christians.
“The study guide grew into this book, ‘Disorganized Christianity.’ We converted non-Christians now see the real darkness of organized religion’s dogma, and we are no longer bound by its condemnation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Keith H. McIntosh’s profound tale will give all converted non-Christians a source of strength and recourse from the manipulation of biblical dogma that has been used to control and condemn people and declare damnation in the hereafter. Through sharing his writings and personal journey with religion, McIntosh aims to help readers view organized religion and Scripture verses in a new light, while challenging one’s most basic Biblical beliefs.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Disorganized Christianity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
