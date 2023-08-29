Author Veronica L. Esposito’s New Book, "Sleep, Baby, Sleep; The Six Bs for a Great Sleeping Baby," Takes a Look at Nightly Steps That Can Help a Baby to Fall Asleep
Recent release “Sleep, Baby, Sleep; The Six Bs for a Great Sleeping Baby,” from Covenant Books author Veronica L. Esposito, is a charming and comprehensive guide to help parents to understand the best practices that will create a calm environment and a solid routine that will help prepare babies for a restful night's sleep.
Salt Point, NY, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Veronica L. Esposito, an experienced mother of two grown sons and a seasoned maternal child-health and certified pediatric registered nurse for over thirty-two years, has completed her new book, “Sleep, Baby, Sleep; The Six Bs for a Great Sleeping Baby”: an adorable tale designed to help readers form habits that will help their baby sleep better at night.
In 2015, author Veronica L. Esposito was awarded the Johanna McCarthy Nursing Award, which recognizes those who exhibit excellence in nursing and high-quality patient care. This prestigious award was nominated to her by her colleagues for providing exemplary care to the pediatric population. The author and her husband currently reside in the Hudson Valley, a suburb of New York. They have two grown children and one gentle giant, Sir Oswald of Netherwood. She loves spending time with her family, baking, gardening, and visiting her four-legged furry neighbors.
“Now unlike my patients’ parents, not every new parent is well versed at creating and maintaining a great sleeping baby, which is a vital necessity to their family’s well-being,” writes Esposito. “Six nightly rituals are needed to create a peaceful sleeping baby and, subsequently, happy parents. These simple steps will become embedded in the parents’ subconscious while reading to their baby. As the process is implemented, it will foster a safer, happier sleeping baby.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Veronica L. Esposito’s new book draws upon the author’s years of professional knowledge to present parents with a roadmap to help babies achieve optimal sleeping habits that will hopefully last a lifetime.
Readers can purchase “Sleep, Baby, Sleep; The Six Bs for a Great Sleeping Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In 2015, author Veronica L. Esposito was awarded the Johanna McCarthy Nursing Award, which recognizes those who exhibit excellence in nursing and high-quality patient care. This prestigious award was nominated to her by her colleagues for providing exemplary care to the pediatric population. The author and her husband currently reside in the Hudson Valley, a suburb of New York. They have two grown children and one gentle giant, Sir Oswald of Netherwood. She loves spending time with her family, baking, gardening, and visiting her four-legged furry neighbors.
“Now unlike my patients’ parents, not every new parent is well versed at creating and maintaining a great sleeping baby, which is a vital necessity to their family’s well-being,” writes Esposito. “Six nightly rituals are needed to create a peaceful sleeping baby and, subsequently, happy parents. These simple steps will become embedded in the parents’ subconscious while reading to their baby. As the process is implemented, it will foster a safer, happier sleeping baby.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Veronica L. Esposito’s new book draws upon the author’s years of professional knowledge to present parents with a roadmap to help babies achieve optimal sleeping habits that will hopefully last a lifetime.
Readers can purchase “Sleep, Baby, Sleep; The Six Bs for a Great Sleeping Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories