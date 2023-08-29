Authors Patricia A. Thompson and Cathy E. Downs’s New Book, "Little Traveler," Explores the Impactful Persons and Locations the Authors Encountered in Their Many Travels

Recent release “Little Traveler,” from Covenant Books authors Patricia A. Thompson and Cathy E. Downs, is a captivating series of short stories that draw upon the incredible travels that the authors have undertaken together, presenting the unique people, beautiful landscapes, and timeless lessons that each journey has left them with.