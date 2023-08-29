Authors Patricia A. Thompson and Cathy E. Downs’s New Book, "Little Traveler," Explores the Impactful Persons and Locations the Authors Encountered in Their Many Travels
Recent release “Little Traveler,” from Covenant Books authors Patricia A. Thompson and Cathy E. Downs, is a captivating series of short stories that draw upon the incredible travels that the authors have undertaken together, presenting the unique people, beautiful landscapes, and timeless lessons that each journey has left them with.
Jonesborough, TN, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia A. Thompson and Cathy E. Downs, two sisters from Harlan County, located in Eastern Kentucky, have completed their new book, “Little Traveler”: a collection of stories inspired by the moments experienced by the authors throughout their travels and the lasting impression each new friend of place has left them with.
“‘Little Traveler’ is a book of short stories and poems, stories of places and people we have met, and making new friends,” write Patricia and Cathy. “We hope ‘Little Traveler’ will bring a smile to your face, just as it gave us smiles as we were writing it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia A. Thompson and Cathy E. Downs’s new book will take readers on a beautiful journey through Patricia and Cathy’s past travels, witnessing and experiencing each wonderful moment firsthand. Expertly paced and poignant, the authors weave a stirring look at the memories they have created with each adventure and the powerful life lessons they have managed to glean along the way.
Readers can purchase “Little Traveler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories