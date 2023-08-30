Author Mark Maas’s new book, “One Team / One Family: Winning Is a Lifestyle,” Explores the Winning Tactics Used in Athletics That Can be Applied to Every Facet of Life
Recent release “One Team / One Family: Winning Is a Lifestyle,” from Covenant Books author Mark Maas, reflects upon the author's coaching philosophies that helped him prepare his student athletes and turn them into winning teams. By utilizing his coaching approach and beliefs on what makes a winning team, readers will be able to find their own success in any setting, professional or otherwise.
Whitewater, WI, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Maas, a retired teacher, coach, and mentor with over forty years of experience, has completed his new book, “One Team / One Family: Winning Is a Lifestyle”: a fascinating memoir of the author’s career as a track-and-field coach that reflects upon his belief that building character, trust, and positive chemistry among teammates is at the core of success in any setting.
Author Mark Maas’s boys’ and girls’ track-and-field teams have won a combined twenty-nine conference championships along with two WIAA state titles and three state runners-up. Despite that success, the author will tell you that his philosophy is not about wins and losses but instead centers around finding excellence in oneself and one’s teammates, leaving winning and excellence as a natural by-product that becomes a lifestyle. Speaking at numerous conferences, businesses, and schools, Coach Maas travels around the country sharing his vision for individual and team success. He is a past president of the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2014. Mark and his wife Lexy have raised three sons and have eight grandchildren, and he currently resides in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
“I don’t know about you, but there is something about the words ‘Hey, Coach’ that brings a smile to my face every time someone calls that out to me,” writes Maas. “It elicits a feeling that makes me believe I am helping a student athlete do something special, something above and beyond. Yet I have come to realize it is so much more. I’ve made plenty of mistakes along this coaching journey as I began to self-reflect and understand that I am a teacher of sport and that coach is just a title. It is a fun and endearing title; nonetheless, it’s just a title. It doesn’t make me special, but it does come with enormous responsibility. I have been entrusted with nurturing the natural talent and gifts of our student athletes. With that comes not only the development of their physical talent but also the teaching and nurturing of their emotional and intellectual development.
“I didn’t always think about how my words and actions can have a profound effect on every moment I am with the student athletes. The chapters in this book tell the story of a coach who has made many mistakes along the way but has hopefully learned lessons as well. Some were painful and many filled me with regret. The phrase ‘the athletes enjoy success in spite of us’ certainly could apply to me, especially in my younger years when I thought things like using sarcasm were effective tools. Fortunately, it didn’t take me long to discover that sarcasm was, in fact, a relationship destroyer. This, along with many other lessons, is herein contained in the pages of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Maas’s new book provides the necessary blueprint for success not only in the realm of athletics, but in a corporate boardroom, a factory floor, or in any school or office across America. Drawing upon his forty-year career in teaching and coaching, the author lays out the fundamental principles for building team relationships that any group will be able to utilize to achieve any goal that is set before them.
Readers can purchase “One Team / One Family: Winning Is a Lifestyle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Mark Maas’s boys’ and girls’ track-and-field teams have won a combined twenty-nine conference championships along with two WIAA state titles and three state runners-up. Despite that success, the author will tell you that his philosophy is not about wins and losses but instead centers around finding excellence in oneself and one’s teammates, leaving winning and excellence as a natural by-product that becomes a lifestyle. Speaking at numerous conferences, businesses, and schools, Coach Maas travels around the country sharing his vision for individual and team success. He is a past president of the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2014. Mark and his wife Lexy have raised three sons and have eight grandchildren, and he currently resides in Whitewater, Wisconsin.
“I don’t know about you, but there is something about the words ‘Hey, Coach’ that brings a smile to my face every time someone calls that out to me,” writes Maas. “It elicits a feeling that makes me believe I am helping a student athlete do something special, something above and beyond. Yet I have come to realize it is so much more. I’ve made plenty of mistakes along this coaching journey as I began to self-reflect and understand that I am a teacher of sport and that coach is just a title. It is a fun and endearing title; nonetheless, it’s just a title. It doesn’t make me special, but it does come with enormous responsibility. I have been entrusted with nurturing the natural talent and gifts of our student athletes. With that comes not only the development of their physical talent but also the teaching and nurturing of their emotional and intellectual development.
“I didn’t always think about how my words and actions can have a profound effect on every moment I am with the student athletes. The chapters in this book tell the story of a coach who has made many mistakes along the way but has hopefully learned lessons as well. Some were painful and many filled me with regret. The phrase ‘the athletes enjoy success in spite of us’ certainly could apply to me, especially in my younger years when I thought things like using sarcasm were effective tools. Fortunately, it didn’t take me long to discover that sarcasm was, in fact, a relationship destroyer. This, along with many other lessons, is herein contained in the pages of this book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Maas’s new book provides the necessary blueprint for success not only in the realm of athletics, but in a corporate boardroom, a factory floor, or in any school or office across America. Drawing upon his forty-year career in teaching and coaching, the author lays out the fundamental principles for building team relationships that any group will be able to utilize to achieve any goal that is set before them.
Readers can purchase “One Team / One Family: Winning Is a Lifestyle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories