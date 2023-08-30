Author Victoria Summers’s New Book, “THE COUNTERFEIT LEGEND, A Memoir: Respected Pony League Manager Lives Double Life Robbing Banks,” is an Extraordinary Read
Recent release “THE COUNTERFEIT LEGEND, A Memoir: Respected Pony League Manager Lives Double Life Robbing Banks,” from Covenant Books author Victoria Summers, details the personal and family life of notorious Los Angeles bank robber John Jennings.
Castaic, CA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Summers, who grew up in California’s San Fernando Valley in the sixties, has completed her new book, “THE COUNTERFEIT LEGEND, A Memoir: Respected Pony League Manager Lives Double Life Robbing Banks”: a remarkable work that shares the incredible story of a tall, charismatic fireman who led a secret life filled with crime, addiction, and abuse. It’s been 60 years on November 4 since the Mutt and Jeff bandits were caught stealing...this is the inside story.
Author Victoria Summers attended the Los Angeles Valley College for Liberal Arts and began her creative journey painting special effects by hand for Hanna-Barbera animation studios. She then moved on to a career in radio advertising and began writing scripts to help market her clients. Now, as a published author, Summers writes about her life growing up with an abusive stepfather, who lived a double life of crime and public admiration. This is her inspiring story of overcoming trauma through her faith. 2023 is the 60th anniversary of Summers’s father’s arrest and the public realization of his double life of crime.
Summers writes, “Growing up, I lived with a man who led two vastly different lives engulfed in secrets and deception. My family endured the multiple facets of my father’s personality, cruelty and dishonesty juxtaposed with fatherly love and affection. Sorting through it all with the buffer of time, I’ve come to the conclusion that those of us who have suffered abuse can choose to walk one of two paths in life. We can let it take us over, cripple us, haunt us, and spill onto others, ultimately remaining in the darkness. Or we can step into the light. This is the story of how I found the light.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victoria Summers’s new book sheds light on the true story of Jennings’s double life as an armed bank robber, which he led while masking himself as a community hero.
Readers can purchase “THE COUNTERFEIT LEGEND, A Memoir: Respected Pony League Manager Lives Double Life Robbing Banks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Victoria Summers attended the Los Angeles Valley College for Liberal Arts and began her creative journey painting special effects by hand for Hanna-Barbera animation studios. She then moved on to a career in radio advertising and began writing scripts to help market her clients. Now, as a published author, Summers writes about her life growing up with an abusive stepfather, who lived a double life of crime and public admiration. This is her inspiring story of overcoming trauma through her faith. 2023 is the 60th anniversary of Summers’s father’s arrest and the public realization of his double life of crime.
Summers writes, “Growing up, I lived with a man who led two vastly different lives engulfed in secrets and deception. My family endured the multiple facets of my father’s personality, cruelty and dishonesty juxtaposed with fatherly love and affection. Sorting through it all with the buffer of time, I’ve come to the conclusion that those of us who have suffered abuse can choose to walk one of two paths in life. We can let it take us over, cripple us, haunt us, and spill onto others, ultimately remaining in the darkness. Or we can step into the light. This is the story of how I found the light.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victoria Summers’s new book sheds light on the true story of Jennings’s double life as an armed bank robber, which he led while masking himself as a community hero.
Readers can purchase “THE COUNTERFEIT LEGEND, A Memoir: Respected Pony League Manager Lives Double Life Robbing Banks” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories