Author Dane Don David Proctor’s New Book, "Truth," is a Timely and Meaningful Work That Has a Message for the World, Sharing God’s Eternal Messages
Recent release “Truth,” from Page Publishing author Dane Don David Proctor, is about life and reality, living in a world where evil seems to dominate, but it sends the message that good will forever triumph over evil, according to the Word of God.
Kissimmee, FL, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dane Don David Proctor, who currently resides in Florida, has completed his new book, “Truth”: an insightful work that shares the amazing truths and interpretations of the ancient Holy Scriptures wherefrom translated and documented in the Bible.
Author Dane Don David Proctor loves reading his Scriptures and smiles in meditation on how God works it all out. He enjoys engaging in conversations of truth, life, and reality, praying for all to come together under one God, one aim, and one destiny.
Proctor writes, “I pray that our children will be truly educated and enlightened about God and His salvation and come to discover their spiritual being within themselves and grow in the Lord. It is so vital that they find themselves before being found by some wicked person who will lead them down in a life of drugs, crimes, or murders and that they will eventually spend their lives in prison or dead. There are too many good-intended individuals who got caught up in a life- and soul-threatening circumstance that’s sadly not ought to be. So let us be examples and bring them up in a God-fearing world to know that you do reap what you sow and that no one escapes the wrath and judgment of the Almighty God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dane Don David Proctor’s inspiring tale is about God’s making of the heavens, being the children of God; His creation of the children of the earth, being Adam and Eve; and His creation of Satan (the devil), who gives birth to the children of hell.
Readers who wish to experience this life-changing work can purchase “Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
