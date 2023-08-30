Linda Nosul and Catherine Travers’s New Book, "Beanstalk," is a Gripping and Daring Novel That Tells the Tale of Two Young Boys Who Are Thrust Into a Strange New World
What if Jack didn’t climb up the beanstalk? The recent release, “Beanstalk,” from Page Publishing authors Linda Nosul and Catherine Travers, is an adventurous and bold story that follows Jackie and Pete on the wonderous journey that awaits them where the beanstalk ends.
New Bedford, MA, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Massachusetts natives Linda Nosul and Catherine Travers have completed their new book, “Beanstalk”: an entertaining and courageous novel that brings young readers into a magical new world called Ondergrondse.
This captivating tale follows Jackie and Pete on a wild adventure. They must set out on a journey to rescue Jackie’s dog, who disappears down a mysterious hole. The hole was drilled by a supercharged magic beanstalk and led to a world called Ondergrondse. The two friends, one the new kid in town and the other a misfit who befriends him, meet some strange characters in this underground world. They are met by three kindly fairies, one persuasive gnome, a beautiful princess, and a giant angry ogre.
The friends learn that they are not underground by chance, but that they have been lured by an ancient prophecy. They find themselves in the middle of a plot to deny Princess Ariana her rightful place on the throne. Jackie and Pete must convince her to trust them and leave Ondergrondse. The only safe place for her is with them in the Upworld. The boys will overcome many challenges and threats to save themselves and get the princess to safety.
Linda Nosul and Catherine Travers have been friends for more than thirty years. Their career backgrounds in education and business administration, have provided fodder for numerous screenplays and short stories. They also created their business, A Teaching Tree, which develops a line of classroom resources. “Beanstalk” is their first middle-grade novel and the two are currently working on the sequel.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Beanstalk" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Beanstalk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
