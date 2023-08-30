Linda Nosul and Catherine Travers’s New Book, "Beanstalk," is a Gripping and Daring Novel That Tells the Tale of Two Young Boys Who Are Thrust Into a Strange New World

What if Jack didn’t climb up the beanstalk? The recent release, “Beanstalk,” from Page Publishing authors Linda Nosul and Catherine Travers, is an adventurous and bold story that follows Jackie and Pete on the wonderous journey that awaits them where the beanstalk ends.